Yankees' Updated Targets with 2023 MLB Trade Deadline Approaching

Yankees' Updated Targets with 2023 MLB Trade Deadline ApproachingJune 29, 2023
The New York Yankees' trade-deadline plans could ultimately hinge on whether Aaron Judge returns from a torn ligament in his toe, as it's difficult to see this team legitimately contending in October without its superstar.
Even if the 31-year-old does return, upgrading in the outfield figures to be high on the to-do list, ideally with a left-handed bat to provide some balance to the lineup.
The starting rotation is also a question mark that hinges on the health of prized offseason addition Carlos Rodón, who is expected to finally make his long-awaited Yankees debut on July 7 against the Chicago Cubs.
Ahead, we've highlighted two outfielders and one starting pitcher the team could target at the deadline as it searches for upgrades.
1B/OF Seth Brown, Oakland Athletics
Seth Brown could address the Yankees' need for both a corner outfielder and a left-handed bat, but they would be banking on a change of scenery helping him put a sluggish start in the rearview.
The 30-year-old is hitting just .191/.259/.366 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 39 games this year, and he missed 40 games earlier this year with a strained oblique.
However, he is just a year removed from posting a 118 OPS+ with 25 home runs and 73 RBI in 150 games. And with home runs in back-to-back games entering play on Wednesday, it appears he may finally be snapping out of his early funk.
With club control through 2026, Brown would be more than just a rental.
RHP Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers
There might not be a more obvious trade chip across baseball this summer than Michael Lorenzen.
The 31-year-old is playing on a one-year, $8.5 million deal for a non-contending Detroit Tigers team with zero reason not to flip him at the deadline for whatever prospect return they can get.
With a 3.97 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 77 innings, he has been a solid middle-of-the-rotation option, and he has six quality starts in 13 appearances on the year.
Even if Carlos Rodón returns to action and quickly shakes off the rust, the Yankees would be wise to add some capable depth in the event that he returns to the injured list or another starter goes down.
OF Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas has been a bright spot for the Washington Nationals this season, but it's fair to wonder if his career trajectory lines up with their current window of contention.
The 27-year-old was a nice under-the-radar pickup in the 2021 deadline deal that sent Jon Lester to the St. Louis Cardinals, and he is amid a career year, hitting .299/.347/.516 for a 139 OPS+ with 21 doubles, 14 home runs, 43 RBI and 2.6 WAR in 77 games.
He will be a free agent following the 2025 season, which could still be a rebuilding year for a Nationals team working from the ground up, so selling high now when his value may be at its peak could be a savvy move.
Thomas is a right-handed hitter, but he would be a major upgrade in left field where the Yankees have received a combined .238/.295/.436 batting line on the year.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Tuesday's games.