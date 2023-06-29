Yankees' Updated Targets with 2023 MLB Trade Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees' trade-deadline plans could ultimately hinge on whether Aaron Judge returns from a torn ligament in his toe, as it's difficult to see this team legitimately contending in October without its superstar.

Even if the 31-year-old does return, upgrading in the outfield figures to be high on the to-do list, ideally with a left-handed bat to provide some balance to the lineup.

The starting rotation is also a question mark that hinges on the health of prized offseason addition Carlos Rodón, who is expected to finally make his long-awaited Yankees debut on July 7 against the Chicago Cubs.

Ahead, we've highlighted two outfielders and one starting pitcher the team could target at the deadline as it searches for upgrades.