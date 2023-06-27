X

    NBA Rumors: Rockets 'Strong Contenders' to Sign Both Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet

    Doric SamJune 27, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    The Houston Rockets have one of the youngest teams in the league, but they're reportedly eyeing a pair of veterans this offseason.

    According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "there have been equally compelling signals that the Rockets will be strong contenders to sign both" Memphis Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks and Toronto Raptors star point guard Fred VanVleet when free agency opens on Friday.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.