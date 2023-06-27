NBA Rumors: Rockets 'Strong Contenders' to Sign Both Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets have one of the youngest teams in the league, but they're reportedly eyeing a pair of veterans this offseason.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "there have been equally compelling signals that the Rockets will be strong contenders to sign both" Memphis Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks and Toronto Raptors star point guard Fred VanVleet when free agency opens on Friday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

