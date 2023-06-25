76ers Rumors: James Harden 'Intrigued' by Nick Nurse's Vision amid Free-Agency Buzz

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It may be a false assumption that James Harden's time with the Philadelphia 76ers is over.

The 10-time All-Star is likely to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and has routinely been linked to the Houston Rockets, with whom he won the 2017-18 MVP. On Sunday, longtime NBA insider Marc Stein reported that early talks with new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse may have swayed Harden's opinion.

"The idea that James Harden will re-sign with Philadelphia in free agency rather than return to Houston for a second stint with the Rockets has gained momentum over the past week or two," Stein wrote. "Among the whispered reasons for the change in forecast: Word is Harden came away from his introductory meeting with new Sixers coach Nick Nurse intrigued by Nurse's vision."

The Sixers hired Nurse in May to replace Doc Rivers. Harden had been rumored as a "driving force" behind Rivers' firing.

Nurse coached the Toronto Raptors from 2018-2023, leading the team to the 2019 NBA Championship. He has a 227-163 record as a head coach.

Harden is expected to opt-out of his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24, but has not publicly stated anything about not returning to the 76ers. He averaged 21 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games for Philadelphia in the regular season, and averaged 20.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 11 playoff games.

The 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 22-23 and have not advanced past the second round since 2000-01. Still, with reigning MVP Joel Embiid and six consecutive playoff appearances behind the team, Philadelphia should be a better option for Harden to win a title then Houston, who has not qualified for the postseason since 2019-20.