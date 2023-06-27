Pierre-Luc Dubois Traded to Kings from Jets, Gets 8-Year, $8.5M AAV Contract

Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

Pierre-Luc Dubois is no longer a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

Dubois is being moved to the Los Angeles Kings as part of a sign-and-trade deal, the team announced Tuesday:

TSN's Chris Johnston first reported that Dubois, a restricted free-agent this summer, agreed to an eight-year deal worth $8.5 million annually with his new team. TSN's Darren Dreger reported the Jets' return package of Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi, Rasmus Kupari and a 2024 second-round pick.

The 25-year-old was long expected to force his way out of Winnipeg after joining the Jets in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2020-21 season.

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on June 7 that Dubois and his camp told the Jets last year that he wasn't interested in signing a long-term deal in Winnipeg. His agent, Pat Brisson, informed the team that it would be best if he was traded this summer instead of hammering out a one-year deal.

It's no surprise Dubois ended up with the Kings. He had been linked to both Los Angeles and the Montreal Canadiens over the last few weeks.

The Kings were always believed to be in the driver's seat for a Dubois deal despite knowing his preference to play for Montreal.

Landing Dubois is a huge get for the Kings, who can insert him into a talented offense that includes Quinton Byfield, Kevin Fiala, Arthur Kaliyev, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe.

After falling to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, adding Dubois to the mix for 2023-24 and beyond could help L.A. better contend for a title for the first time since it lifted the Cup in 2014.

The Blue Jackets selected Dubois third overall in the 2016 draft. He spent three and a half seasons with the franchise, tallying 66 goals and 93 assists for 159 points in 239 games before being traded to Winnipeg.

In 195 games across two and a half seasons with the Jets, Dubois tallied 63 goals and 80 assists for 143 points.

The winger is coming off the best statistical season of his career in 2022-23, notching 27 goals and 36 assists for 63 points in 73 games.

That said, he has never quite lived up to his draft status. Maybe a fresh start with the Kings will help him reach new heights in 2023-24 and beyond.