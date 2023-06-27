Derrick Rose Reunion Wouldn't Solve Bulls' PG Issues Amid NBA Free Agency Rumors

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will decline Derrick Rose's $15.6 million option per Steve Popper of Newsday, meaning the 34-year-old point guard is set to become a free agent, with a familiar team headlining the list of potential suitors.

The Chicago Bulls, the team who drafted Rose in 2008 and with whom he experienced his greatest success on an NBA court, are interested in a reunion with the star, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

It would be an emotional homecoming for Rose and an opportunity to play the backend of his career for the team who believed in him enough to draft him, but for the Bulls, re-signing the veteran would hardly solve the issues the team currently faces at the point guard position.

Lonzo Ball will miss the 2023-24 season with a knee injury that has plagued him for the better part of two years now. Three surgeries later and there is still no clear, definitive answer as to the complexity of the injury and whether Ball will ever play for the Bulls again.

In his absence, the Bulls have had a multitude of players step into the position, with Coby White, Alex Caruso and Patrick Beverley all recently filling the void. None of them, though, are the answer, nor is a rotation at the position.

Unfortunately, that situation does not get any better by going out and re-signing Rose.

Rose has not played more than 51 games in eight seasons and less than 30 in the last two. In 2022-23, he saw a decrease in every major category including points per game, which fell from 12 to 5.6.

A player who has his own long, storied history of injuries that have kept him off the court, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where Chicago would pay him significantly to be the point guard for the Bulls knowing it is unlikely that they get a full season out of him and seeing the numbers as they were over the last two seasons.

Rose is beloved in the Knicks locker room, per Popper, for the leadership he brings to the team. That would be welcome in Chicago and the fans would certainly love to see their hometown hero back on the court in the United Center.

But that does not solve the larger problem: a hole in the roster that could be filled by saving the money that would be spent on Rose and throwing it at a free agent like Fred VanVleet or D'Angelo Russell, both of whom the Bulls would get more minutes and points out of.

The emotions would be high, the fans would welcome D-Rose back with open arms and one of the league's most beloved would have the opportunity at wrapping his career up with a nice bow.

And the Bulls would be in the same position they were before signing him.