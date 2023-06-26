Report: Stefon Diggs Expected to Be at Bills Training Camp After Offseason Drama

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The latest update on Stefon Diggs will cause Western New York to breathe a sigh of relief.

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler said that Diggs' presence at the team's minicamp was a positive sign and that the franchise expects the star wide receiver to be ready for training camp.

"I was told pretty adamantly that Diggs would not have been there for that minicamp practice on the field had he not felt that they were in a little better of a place than they were before that Tuesday," Fowler said. "I do sense that things are positive, and I'm told the Bills fully expect him for training camp. They don't really expect any funny business here; they do believe they have this resolved."

Fowler said that he believes Diggs and Josh Allen had a discussion during the week and that likely played a factor in the franchise's faith that the issue is resolved. Eisen said he was flabbergasted at the possibility that Diggs and Allen hadn't attempted to resolve their differences earlier in the offseason.

Diggs' frustration was noticeable in the team's AFC Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, as he was seen yelling at Allen on the sidelines. This escalated into him missing the team's OTAs and a cryptic post on social media, which left head coach Sean McDermott "very concerned."

While Allen may be the most important player on the Bills offense, Diggs' value is immeasurable as well. The 29-year-old had 108 catches for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022 and helped the Bills go 13-3 and win the AFC East. Since joining Buffalo in 2020, Diggs has 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns.