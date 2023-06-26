Tre Mitchell Transfers to Kentucky from WVU After Bob Huggins' Resignation

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The fallout of Bob Huggins' resignation from West Virginia continued Monday.

Former Mountaineers power forward Tre Mitchell announced on Twitter that he has committed to Kentucky. Mitchell entered the transfer portal on Friday and visited Lexington over the weekend, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham.

This will be Mitchell's fourth stop in his college career, as he began his career at UMass and also spent a year at Texas. He has one season of eligibility left.

Mitchell averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 34 games for the Mountaineers. He was led the team in minutes per game and was tied for second in scoring. West Virginia went 19-15 and lost to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers have had several players enter the transfer portal following Huggins' resignation, and Mitchell is the first to officially leave. The futures of Joe Touissant and Mohamed Wague are still up in the air, while Kerr Kriisa opted to withdraw his request and remain in Morgantown.

The university recently named assistant coach Josh Eilert as the interim head coach, a move attributed to players entering the portal. Huggins had been at the team's helm since 2007, and Eilert has been involved with the program since then and was promoted to full-time assistant in 2022.

Kentucky went 22-12 in 22-23 and lost to Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.