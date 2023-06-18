X

    Bob Huggins Announces Resignation as WVU Men's Basketball Coach After DUI Arrest

    Doric SamJune 18, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 03: West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins watches a play during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Xavier Musketeers on December 3, 2022, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins announced Saturday he has submitted a letter of resignation following his recent DUI arrest:

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Bob Huggins has released a statement. <a href="https://t.co/9gwKyKPNRL">pic.twitter.com/9gwKyKPNRL</a>

    The school responded in a statement that it has accepted Huggins' resignation:

    Ethan Bock @ethanbock_

    WVU President Gordon Gee and Director of Athletics Wren Baker on Bob Huggins' resignation: <a href="https://t.co/QYZX5tOpBV">pic.twitter.com/QYZX5tOpBV</a>

    Stadium's Jeff Goodman first reported that Huggins informed the team of his decision to resign Saturday.

    Pete Thamel of ESPN and Ethan Bock of WV Sports Now provided more context into the decision:

    Pete Thamel @PeteThamel

    Sources: West Virginia officials expect basketball coach Bob Huggins to resign. There have been conversations throughout the day, and Huggins has indicated that's his intention. Formal resolution on his departure is expected soon.

    Ethan Bock @ethanbock_

    The team was notified about an emergency meeting at around 8:30 p.m. to where Huggins addressed the group, per source <a href="https://t.co/JoWDTdH4GD">https://t.co/JoWDTdH4GD</a>

    Huggins was in tears when he spoke to the team Saturday, per Goodman.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    I just talked to someone in the room when Bob Huggins informed the team he was done. <br><br>They said Huggins was in tears as he delivered the news. <br><br>"He felt like he let us down. He knows he made a huge mistake. It was brutal to watch. So sad."

    Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh for driving under the influence. The criminal complaint against him stated he failed multiple sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol level of .210, which is over 2.5 times the legal limit.

    It was Huggins' second infraction of the 2023 offseason. In May, West Virginia suspended him for three games, reduced his salary by $1 million and required him to attend sensitivity training after he twice used an anti-gay slur during a radio interview. His multi-year contract was amended to one that would be re-evaluated on a year-to-year basis.

    Huggins' career record of 935-414 places him eighth on the all-time wins list among men's college coaches. Prior to joining West Virginia in 2007, he also served as head coach at Akron, Cincinnati and Kansas State. The 69-year-old has made 26 NCAA Tournament appearances with two trips to the Final Four in 1992 with Cincinnati and in 2010 with West Virginia.

    During his time with the Mountaineers, Huggins has led the team to a 345-203 record and 11 trips to the Big Dance. He is a three-time Conference USA Coach of the Year and one-time Big 12 Coach of the Year.

    Huggins was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022.