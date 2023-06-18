Bob Huggins Announces Resignation as WVU Men's Basketball Coach After DUI Arrest

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins announced Saturday he has submitted a letter of resignation following his recent DUI arrest:

The school responded in a statement that it has accepted Huggins' resignation:

Stadium's Jeff Goodman first reported that Huggins informed the team of his decision to resign Saturday.

Pete Thamel of ESPN and Ethan Bock of WV Sports Now provided more context into the decision:

Huggins was in tears when he spoke to the team Saturday, per Goodman.

Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh for driving under the influence. The criminal complaint against him stated he failed multiple sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol level of .210, which is over 2.5 times the legal limit.

It was Huggins' second infraction of the 2023 offseason. In May, West Virginia suspended him for three games, reduced his salary by $1 million and required him to attend sensitivity training after he twice used an anti-gay slur during a radio interview. His multi-year contract was amended to one that would be re-evaluated on a year-to-year basis.

Huggins' career record of 935-414 places him eighth on the all-time wins list among men's college coaches. Prior to joining West Virginia in 2007, he also served as head coach at Akron, Cincinnati and Kansas State. The 69-year-old has made 26 NCAA Tournament appearances with two trips to the Final Four in 1992 with Cincinnati and in 2010 with West Virginia.

During his time with the Mountaineers, Huggins has led the team to a 345-203 record and 11 trips to the Big Dance. He is a three-time Conference USA Coach of the Year and one-time Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Huggins was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022.