Realistic Trades We Could See During 2023 NBA Free Agency

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

With NBA free agency and the dawn of a new league year just around the corner, you can practically feel the trade rumblings underfoot.

All 30 teams are preparing for the transactional free-for-all, certainly having had no earlier discussions with players or agents in violation of the league's tampering rules.

And now that we've all had a good laugh at that last part (because everyone's been talking through back channels for months), we can pivot to laying out some plausible trades that might come to pass.

With apologies to anyone suffering from Damian Lillard fatigue, we have to start with the Portland Trail Blazers' superstar guard. He's dominating the rumor mill, and nobody's buying the idea that a blockbuster Dame deal is off the table.

From there, we'll hit a few other hypothetical swaps featuring stars and role players alike.

For anyone taking issue with the word "realistic," understand that Bradley Beal went to the Phoenix Suns for six second-rounders and four first-round swaps, and Chris Paul is now a member of the Golden State Warriors. In today's NBA, fantasy and reality are pretty much indistinguishable.