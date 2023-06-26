Mets' Odds to Make MLB Playoffs Plummet; Most Popular Preseason World Series Pick

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The New York Mets were the trendiest preseason World Series pick before the 2023 MLB season got underway.

Now, they're fighting an uphill battle just to make the playoffs at 35-42. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mets are +310 to make the postseason and -390 to miss out.

A recent 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Philles that saw the team blow a 6-3 lead off miscues and pitching woes even drew the ire of play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen.

The start is a complete 180-degree shift from a successful 2022 season that saw the team win 101 games and qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Mets rank 19th in the league in team batting average at .241 and the pitching staff is 25th with a 4.65 ERA.

The team currently sits 15 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and are eight games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the third wild card spot.

The Mets have the league's highest payroll, nearly five times higher than the Tampa Bay Rays.