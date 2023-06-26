76ers Would Be Foolish to Trade Tobias Harris amid NBA Rumors Before 2023 Free Agency

0 of 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to cut costs—something the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement is forcing all big spenders to at least consider—the easiest way to do so would be shedding the money owed to Tobias Harris.



This past season, the 30-year-old pocketed Philly's biggest salary while ranking fourth among its rotation regulars in both shots and points. By weighing his pay rate against his production, it's possible for the 76ers to wonder whether he's more of a luxury than a necessity.



That's the conclusion the trade market hopes Philadelphia will reach, apparently. Six different teams, including the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, have inquired about a Harris trade, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite the interest, the 76ers have shown "no intention" of letting him go.



If they want to contend for the crown next season, they won't change their stance.

