76ers Would Be Foolish to Trade Tobias Harris amid NBA Rumors Before 2023 Free Agency
June 26, 2023
If the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to cut costs—something the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement is forcing all big spenders to at least consider—the easiest way to do so would be shedding the money owed to Tobias Harris.
This past season, the 30-year-old pocketed Philly's biggest salary while ranking fourth among its rotation regulars in both shots and points. By weighing his pay rate against his production, it's possible for the 76ers to wonder whether he's more of a luxury than a necessity.
That's the conclusion the trade market hopes Philadelphia will reach, apparently. Six different teams, including the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, have inquired about a Harris trade, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite the interest, the 76ers have shown "no intention" of letting him go.
If they want to contend for the crown next season, they won't change their stance.
Harris Is Overpaid, but Undervalued
It's hard to argue against Harris being overpaid. This past season, he made $37.6 million, per Spotrac, while matching his lowest scoring average since 2013-14 (14.7).
For someone who counts scoring as the sharpest skill in his set, that combination of numbers looks staggering.
It's also relatively meaningless, at least to all of us who aren't cutting Harris' paychecks. His contract doesn't change the fact that he plays a pivotal role in this team's success. He spaces the floor for the Sixers' stars, competes on defense and can take on a bigger offensive role when Joel Embiid or James Harden are off the court.
Harris, who averaged an even 19 points over the five previous campaigns, could be capable of more, too. As Pompey reported, new 76ers skipper Nick Nurse "intends to get [Harris] more involved" on the offensive end.
In other words, that dollars-to-buckets analysis may not seem quite so lopsided next season.
Philly Should Be Adding, Not Subtracting
If the 76ers bring back Harden—a scenario that "has gained momentum over the past week or two, per NBA insider Marc Stein—they'll again have one of the Association's most talented rosters.
Harden is a previous MVP winner. Embiid has twice claimed the award. Tyrese Maxey perpetually climbs closer toward the first All-Star selection of his career.
Teams with this much talent should be standing pat or searching for further upgrades. Shedding capable, impactful players just so the financial books look a bit better makes no sense for someone in Philly's position.
President of basketball operations Daryl Morey knows that already. He has been accused of not "negotiating in good faith," per Pompey, because the chief executive has no desire to deal Harris.
When the Cleveland Cavaliers made an inquiry, Pompey reported that Morey asked them for Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and a draft pick in return.
Sixers Can Revisit Harris Trade Talks Later, If Needed
The 76ers have had a stacked roster for some time, and yet the franchise hasn't pushed past the second round since Allen Iverson was leading the charge some two decades back.
It's possible these pieces just never solve the championship puzzle, in which case it would make sense to move a player like Harris. But guess what? Philly doesn't have to make that concession right now.
The Sixers have yet to see what kind of impact Nurse can make and what kind of upgrades Morey and his staff could bring to the roster this offseason. Maybe they're already on a championship track, and we just don't know that yet.
If Philly learns over time that isn't the case, it has between now and the trade deadline to move Harris for a better fit. If the Sixers never feel the need to go that route, they can keep his shooting and scoring punch around, then try re-signing him at a more reasonable rate next summer.