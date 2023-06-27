MLB Power Rankings: Giants, Reds, Cubs Stay Hot, While Mets Continue to Flounder

MLB Power Rankings: Giants, Reds, Cubs Stay Hot, While Mets Continue to FlounderJune 27, 2023
The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds have both reached new heights in our weekly MLB power rankings, and they are quickly closing the gap to the top tier of teams made up of the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers.
Further down the rankings, the Chicago Cubs are steadily making a climb of their own, and they could still be alive in a wide-open NL Central race.
With a little more than a month to go until this year's trade deadline, the line between buyers and sellers will be drawn in the coming weeks, and for teams on the fringe that makes the lead-up to the All-Star break a crucial time.
Keep in mind, these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.
Note: Statistics and analysis reflect games through Sunday. Team records have been updated to include Monday's results.
Nos. 30-28
30. Oakland Athletics (20-60)
Previous Rank: 29
Last Week: 0-3 @ CLE, 1-2 @ TOR
The Athletics have gone 1-10 since briefly snapping to life with a season-high seven-game winning streak earlier this month. The pitching staff has a 4.64 ERA in June, which represents a vast improvement over the first two months of the season, and young pitchers JP Sears and Hogan Harris have been a bright spot.
29. Kansas City Royals (22-56)
Previous Rank: 30
Last Week: 1-2 @ DET, 2-2 @ TB
A four-game split on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays represents a high point in what has been a disappointing season for the Royals. Young infielder Maikel Garcia (179 PA, 100 OPS+, 12 XBH, 11 SB) has settled in as the primary third baseman, and he is hitting .299/.353/.416 with seven steals in 22 games this month.
28. Washington Nationals (30-48)
Previous Rank: 28
Last Week: 1-2 vs. STL, 0-1 vs. ARI, 2-1 @ SD
The Nationals finally picked up their first series win of June when they took two of three from the San Diego Padres at Petco Park over the weekend. Shortstop CJ Abrams has four multi-hit performances in his last seven games, and he has raised his OPS by 50 points during that brief span as he looks to prove he can be a long-term piece on the rebuilding Nationals infield.
Nos. 27-25
27. Colorado Rockies (31-49)
Previous Rank: 27
Last Week: 0-3 @ CIN, 2-1 vs. LAA
The Rockies snapped an eight-game losing streak with a weekend series win over the Los Angeles Angels, and they have fallen to 13-29 with a minus-62 run differential away from Coors Field. Slugger Michael Toglia was recalled from Triple-A over the weekend, and he had an .819 OPS with 13 home runs and 47 RBI in 61 games at Triple-A.
26. Detroit Tigers (34-43)
Previous Rank: 25
Last Week: 2-1 vs. KC, 1-2 vs. MIN
The Tigers have not lost consecutive games since dropping both ends of a double-header on June 14, but the offense continues to struggle to consistently score runs. They have scored three or fewer runs 12 times in 22 games this month, and they rank 29th in the majors on the year with 3.74 runs per game.
25. St. Louis Cardinals (32-45)
Previous Rank: 26
Last Week: 2-1 @ WAS, 1-1 vs. CHC
The Cardinals matched a season-high with a modest four-game winning streak last week, and they split their London Series matchup with the rival Chicago Cubs over the weekend, giving them some much-needed momentum. They welcome the Houston Astros and New York Yankees to town this week to try to keep things rolling.
Nos. 24-22
24. New York Mets (35-43)
Previous Rank: 23
Last Week: 1-2 @ HOU, 1-2 @ PHI
With two more series losses last week, the Mets fell to 6-15 in June, and they have plummeted from second to fourth in the NL East standings in the process. Veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar was traded to the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend, which should mean everyday playing time for Brett Baty at the hot corner.
23. Chicago White Sox (34-46)
Previous Rank: 24
Last Week: 1-2 vs. TEX, 2-1 vs. BOS
The White Sox have been playing roughly .500 baseball the last two months, which has not been enough for them to climb out of the hole they dug with a 7-20 month of April. Center fielder Luis Robert Jr. hit four more home runs last week, and he now has a 138 OPS+ with 21 long balls and 3.6 WAR in 76 games as he is making a strong case for his first career All-Star selection.
22. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-42)
Previous Rank: 21
Last Week: 0-3 vs. CHC, 1-3 @ MIA
The Pirates lost 10 in a row before finally picking up a win against the Miami Marlins on Friday, and they have a 3-15 record with a minus-55 run differential in their last 18 games to fall from fringe contender to also-ran. The offense has been shut out four times in their last nine games, and they are hitting .214/.295/.331 as a team in June.
Nos. 21-19
21. Cleveland Guardians (37-40)
Previous Rank: 22
Last Week: 3-0 vs. OAK, 1-2 vs. MIL
Rookie starters Logan Allen, Tanner Bibee and Gavin Williams have made a combined 23 starts and are all filling a spot in the starting rotation right now for a Guardians team still within striking distance of the AL Central lead. Third baseman José Ramírez is hitting .330/.381/.625 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 21 games in June.
20. San Diego Padres (37-41)
Previous Rank: 18
Last Week: 1-3 @ SF, 1-2 vs. WAS
The Padres scored 23 runs in back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday, then got shut out by Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals on Saturday, and that is a fitting microcosm of what has been a wildly inconsistent season. Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .363/.453/.692 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 17 RBI in June and steadily climbing the NL MVP rankings.
19. Seattle Mariners (38-39)
Previous Rank: 16
Last Week: 1-2 @ NYY, 1-2 @ BAL
The Mariners have not won a series on the road since taking two of three from the Detroit Tigers in mid-May, and that trend will have to change if they are going to make a climb up the AL wild-card standings. The starting rotation ranks ninth in the majors with a 4.00 ERA and young starters Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo have slotted in nicely to the No. 4 and No. 5 starter spots.
Nos. 18-16
18. Boston Red Sox (40-39)
Previous Rank: 14
Last Week: 2-2 @ MIN, 1-2 @ CWS
The Red Sox are 7-4 in their last 11 games, but they are still sitting in last place in a stacked AL East division. The one-two punch of James Paxton (4 GS, 2.31 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 27 K, 23.1 IP) and Brayan Bello (4 GS, 2.36 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 21 K, 26.2 IP) have helped elevate what is otherwise a middling starting rotation.
17. Minnesota Twins (40-40)
Previous Rank: 19
Last Week: 2-2 vs. BOS, 2-1 @ DET
The Twins have held at least a share of the AL Central lead since April 10, but that lead has never been more than four games. Longtime top prospect Royce Lewis is hitting .333/.357/.506 with four home runs and 14 RBI in 22 games since returning to action on May 29, and he has taken over as the team's everyday third baseman.
16. Milwaukee Brewers (41-37)
Previous Rank: 17
Last Week: 1-2 vs. ARI, 2-1 @ CLE
The Brewers dropped below .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season when they stumbled through a six-game losing streak earlier this month, and they have since seen their lead in the NL Central standings all but evaporate. Closer Devin Williams is the team's best All-Star candidate with 13 saves in 14 chances to go along with a 1.75 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 12.3 K/9 in 26 games.
Nos. 15-13
15. Chicago Cubs (37-39)
Previous Rank: 20
Last Week: 3-0 @ PIT, 1-1 vs. STL
The Cubs were No. 28 in these rankings just four weeks ago, but they have been steadily climbing with an 11-3 record and plus-40 run differential in their last 14 games. Left-hander Justin Steele threw a gem against the rival St. Louis Cardinals in London on Saturday, allowing five hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts over six innings, and he has put his bout with forearm tightness in the rearview.
14. Philadelphia Phillies (40-37)
Previous Rank: 11
Last Week: 0-2 vs. ATL, 2-1 vs. NYM
The Phillies improved to 15-7 with a plus-27 run differential in June with a series win over the floundering New York Mets, and they have now moved comfortably into third place in the NL East standings. Shortstop Trea Turner is hitting .279/.367/.430 with seven extra-base hits and eight steals in 22 games this month after a rocky April and May with his new team.
13. Los Angeles Angels (43-37)
Previous Rank: 6
Last Week: 0-2 vs. LAD, 1-2 @ COL
The Angels reached their peak position in these rankings a week ago when they climbed to No. 6, but a pair of series losses and some other hot teams around them in the rankings knocked them back outside the top 10. With Anthony Rendon, Zach Neto and Gio Urshela all sidelined with injuries this month, veterans Eduardo Escobar and Mike Moustakas were acquired in a pair of low-cost trades over the weekend.
Nos. 12-10
12. New York Yankees (43-35)
Previous Rank: 15
Last Week: 2-1 vs. SEA, 2-1 vs. TEX
The Yankees picked up their first series wins last week since Aaron Judge landed on the injured list in early June with a toe ligament injury. Initially diagnosed as a strain, it was revealed to be a tear over the weekend and there is no timetable for his return. A road trip to take on the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals this week will be a great opportunity to keep things rolling.
11. Toronto Blue Jays (43-36)
Previous Rank: 13
Last Week: 2-1 @ MIA, 2-1 vs. OAK
The Blue Jays have spent the last six weeks hovering in the No. 9-13 range in these rankings, and they still feel like a team capable of getting hot and making a serious push up the standings this summer. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi is 7-2 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 84 innings in a bounce-back season in the starting rotation.
10. Miami Marlins (45-34)
Previous Rank: 10
Last Week: 1-2 vs. TOR, 3-1 vs. PIT
The Marlins are 16-7 with a plus-30 run differential in June, and they currently sit atop the NL wild-card standings. The pitching staff has been the driving force behind their recent success with a 3.18 ERA this month that ranks fourth in the majors, and rookie right-hander Eury Pérez has a 0.32 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 28 innings over his last five starts.
Nos. 9-7
9. Houston Astros (42-36)
Previous Rank: 9
Last Week: 2-1 vs. NYM, 1-2 @ LAD
The Astros have stumbled to a 3-7 record in their last 10 games, but they managed to avoid getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers with an extra-inning victory on Sunday Night Baseball. The offense has sorely missed Yordan Álvarez, who has been sidelined since early June with a strained oblique, and he recently resumed hitting in the cage and throwing as he works his way back from an oblique injury.
8. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-32)
Previous Rank: 5
Last Week: 2-1 @ MIL, 1-0 @ WAS, 1-2 @ SF
The D-backs are 6-7 in their last 13 games, but they still hold a narrow lead in the NL West standings over a streaking San Francisco Giants team. Ketel Marte (1.086 OPS, 11 XBH, 20 RBI), Christian Walker (1.061 OPS, 16 XBH, 18 RBI) and Corbin Carroll (.987 OPS, 16 XBH, 19 RBI) have been three of the hottest hitters in baseball this month.
7. Cincinnati Reds (41-38)
Previous Rank: 12
Last Week: 3-0 vs. COL, 1-2 vs. ATL
The Reds ran their winning streak to 12 games before suffering back-to-back one-run losses against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, and this team has gone from afterthought to bona fide contender since rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz burst onto the scene. The lineup scored 79 runs during that winning streak, and a roster loaded with young talent has quickly become must-see TV.
Nos. 6-4
6. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34)
Previous Rank: 8
Last Week: 2-0 @ LAA, 2-1 vs. HOU
The Dodgers bounced back from getting swept by the rival San Francisco Giants two weeks ago with a four-game winning streak, and their upcoming stretch of games against the Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates should give them a golden opportunity to string together some wins. Rookie Emmet Sheehan is quickly staking claim to a rotation spot with back-to-back quality starts to begin his MLB career.
5. San Francisco Giants (44-34)
Previous Rank: 7
Last Week: 3-1 vs. SD, 2-1 vs. ARI
With a 12-2 record in their last 14 games, the Giants have gone from No. 27 in the rankings six weeks ago to a top-five team threatening to move into the top spot in the NL West standings. With Mike Yastrzemski, Mitch Haniger and Wilmer Flores all landing on the injured list recently, the team's depth is being put to the test, and that has opened the door for top prospect Luis Matos to fill a spot in the outfield.
4. Texas Rangers (47-31)
Previous Rank: 3
Last Week: 2-1 @ CWS, 1-2 @ NYY
Even with a few bumps in the road the last few weeks, the Rangers still have a 12-10 record and plus-21 run differential in June. There are nine players on the Texas roster who have already been 2-WAR players, led by middle infielders Marcus Semien (3.3) and Corey Seager (2.8) who should both be part of a long list of Rangers in attendance at this year's All-Star Game.
Nos. 3-1
3. Baltimore Orioles (48-29)
Previous Rank: 4
Last Week: 1-1 @ TB, 2-1 vs. SEA
The Orioles have not had a losing streak of more than three games all season, and that consistency has helped them go from upstart to legitimate contention. Infielder Jordan Westburg is the latest high-ceiling prospect to be called up from the minors after he hit .295/.372/.567 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 54 RBI in 67 games at Triple-A.
2. Atlanta Braves (51-27)
Previous Rank: 2
Last Week: 2-0 @ PHI, 2-1 @ CIN
With a 17-4 record and plus-49 run differential in June, the Braves have separated themselves from the pack in the National League and they took two of three from a red-hot Cincinnati Reds team on the road over the weekend. Matt Olson has seven home runs in his last nine games, and he is now tied with Shohei Ohtani for the MLB lead with 25 home runs on the year.
1. Tampa Bay Rays (54-27)
Previous Rank: 1
Last Week: 1-1 vs. BAL, 2-2 vs. KC
The Rays are 3-5 in their last eight games after splitting a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals at home, but they still lead the American League with a 14-9 record in June and hold a 4.5-game lead in the AL East standings. Rookie Taj Bradley recorded his first career quality start on Wednesday, and he has racked up 71 strikeouts in 49 innings as one of the most overpowering starters in baseball.
10. Miami Marlins
Highlight of the Week: Elly De La Cruz Hits for the Cycle
- Mel Ott (1929): 20 years, 75 days
- Cliff Heathcote (1918): 20 years, 140 days
- Arky Vaughan (1933): 21 years, 107 days
- César Cedeño (1972): 21 years, 159 days
- Elly De La Cruz (2023): 21 years, 163 days
In the 15th game of his budding MLB career, Elly De La Cruz became one of the youngest players in MLB history to hit for the cycle.
Here's a look at where he checks in on that leaderboard, courtesy of ESPN Stats and Info:
It also ended the longest drought for any team, as the last Cincinnati Reds player to hit for the cycle was Eric Davis all the way back in 1989.
"Elly did it all tonight, there's no question about it," manager David Bell told reporters. "He showed off what he's capable of doing in a big game.
Entering play on Monday, the Reds were 13-4 with De La Cruz in the lineup, as his promotion has truly jump-started the team from also-ran to legitimate contender.
Team of the Week
C Jonah Heim, TEX
(7-for-21, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI)
1B Matt Olson, ATL
(6-for-21, 2B, 5 HR, 9 RBI)
2B Ketel Marte, ARI
(10-for-29, 2B, 4 HR, 12 RBI)
3B Royce Lewis, MIN
(11-for-24, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI)
SS Elly De La Cruz, CIN
(11-for-25, 3 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 5 RBI)
OF Juan Soto, SD
(12-for-25, 2 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI)
OF Lane Thomas, WAS
(10-for-26, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI)
OF Luis Robert Jr., CWS
(8-for-18, 4 HR, 5 RBI)
DH Garrett Cooper, MIA
(10-for-27, 2 2B, HR, 6 RBI)
SP Eury Pérez, MIA
(2 GS, W, ND, 12.0 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 18 K)
SP Joe Ryan, MIN
(1 GS, W, 9.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)
SP Yusei Kikuchi, TOR
(2 GS, W, ND, 13.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 14 K)
SP Daniel Lynch, KC
(2 GS, W, ND, 13.0 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)
SP Luis Ortiz, PIT
(1 GS, W, 8.0 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)
RP Evan Phillips, LAD
(4 G, 3/3 SV, 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)
AL Award Rankings
AL MVP
1. Shohei Ohtani, LAA
2. Wander Franco, TB
3. Yordan Álvarez, HOU
4. Marcus Semien, TEX
5. Bo Bichette, TOR
6. Randy Arozarena, TB
7. Adley Rutschman, BAL
8. Yandy Díaz, TB
9. Luis Robert Jr., CWS
10. Jonah Heim, TEX
AL Cy Young
1. Shane McClanahan, TB
2. Framber Valdez, HOU
3. Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
4. Luis Castillo, SEA
5. Gerrit Cole, NYY
AL Rookie of the Year
1. Josh Jung, TEX
2. Masataka Yoshida, BOS
3. Hunter Brown, HOU
NL Award Rankings
NL MVP
1. Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL
2. Corbin Carroll, ARI
3. Freddie Freeman, LAD
4. Juan Soto, SD
5. Luis Arraez, MIA
6. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
7. Sean Murphy, ATL
8. Mookie Betts, LAD
9. Matt Olson, ATL
10. Paul Goldschmidt, STL
NL Cy Young
1. Marcus Stroman, CHC
2. Clayton Kershaw, LAD
3. Zac Gallen, ARI
4. Bryce Elder, ATL
5. Logan Webb, SF
NL Rookie of the Year
1. Corbin Carroll, ARI
2. Eury Pérez, MIA
3. Spencer Steer, CIN