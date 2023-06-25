Carlos Alcaraz Leaps Novak Djokovic for No. 1 in ATP Rankings After Queen's Club Win

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

There is a new No. 1 player in men's tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz moved ahead of Novak Djokovic for the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings thanks to his victory over Alex De Minaur in the Queen's Club Championships final Sunday, per ESPN. It was Alcaraz's 11th overall title and fifth this year.

Yet it was one of his more notable ones because it was his first on grass and came ahead of this year's Wimbledon tournament.

He will be the No. 1 seed at Wimbledon.

"The chances don't change so much. I mean, Novak is coming to Wimbledon," Alcaraz said. "Right now, I'm feeling better than the beginning of the week, that's obvious.

"Of course, recovering the No. 1 before Wimbledon, it gives you extra motivation, it gives you extra confidence coming into Wimbledon. But it doesn't change too much if I play Wimbledon as the No. 2 or the No. 1."

Despite the seeding, Djokovic has the momentum in the individual matchup since he won the French Open earlier this month. He defeated Alcarez 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, in the semifinals and then proceeded to beat Casper Ruud in the final.

But Alcaraz will have the No. 1 next to his name if there is a rematch at Wimbledon.