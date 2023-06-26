The Biggest Coaching Adjustments to Track in 2023 NFL Training Camps

The Biggest Coaching Adjustments to Track in 2023 NFL Training CampsJune 26, 2023
As NFL teams gear up for 2023 training camps, fans will largely be following the players. Coaching adjustments can be trickier to track since teams don't reveal much during open practices and the preseason, but they can have a huge impact on the season.
A year ago, for example, the Jacksonville Jaguars were coming off a league-worst 3-14 campaign. Doug Pederson was hired as head coach and helped change the culture in Jacksonville. The Jags went on to win the AFC South.
"We're in this position right now because of him," linebacker Josh Allen told reporters after Jacksonville's wild-card playoff win in January. "Because of the guys that we brought in in free agency, but also just the type of vibe that he brings to us."
Whether it's through a locker-room lift like the one Pederson brought to Jacksonville, a schematic shift that fits a team's personnel or a switch in play-calling philosophy, a coaching change can yield positive results—but there can be an adjustment period.
Every major coaching change will be worth following to some degree in training camp, but below, you'll find 11 that are most likely to impact the 2023 playoff race.
Sean Payton and a Potentially Better Situation in Denver
Five teams hired new head coaches in the offseason. The Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts added Jonathan Gannon, Frank Reich, Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans and Shane Steichen, respectively.
Of this group, Payton has the best chance of replicating the success Pederson and the Jaguars had in 2022. This is because, like Pederson did, he inherits a strong roster and a talented quarterback.
Denver boasts a defense that ranked seventh in yards allowed last season and a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Russell Wilson. The key for Payton will be unlocking the squad's potential.
The Broncos floundered offensively under Nathaniel Hackett, who was clearly in over his head as a rookie head coach. Payton is a seasoned, Super Bowl-winning coach who should put the offense in a better position.
"The situation wasn't—it wasn't good," former Broncos running back Melvin Gordon told The Jim Rome Show. "...I think they've got the pieces there now that's gonna put him in the best situation. What he do this year? It's on him, but I definitely believe they'll be a better football team than they were last year."
Gordon also said he believes Wilson can have an MVP-caliber season because "he has an MVP coach."
If Payton can return Wilson to Pro Bowl form and pair a potent offense with Denver's proven defense, this team could emerge as a strong playoff contender.
Players like Wilson, wideout Jerry Jeudy and running back Javonte Williams could also see a big boost in fantasy production thanks to Payton's experienced coaching and offensive background.
The Broncos' culture change—and any improvements they can get from their quarterback—will be major storylines to follow during camp.
Todd Monken and a More Pass-Oriented Offense for the Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has a reputation as a run-first quarterback. This is because he is an excellent ball-carrier and also because the Ravens often utilized a run-first, run-heavy approach under former offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
But fans shouldn't dismiss the 26-year-old's potential to be an elite passer too. He holds a career 96.7 quarterback rating, and it's not as if his league-high 36 touchdown passes in 2019 came by accident.
Jackson will have a few new pass-catchers this year in Nelson Agholor, Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers. Of course, receivers weren't exactly prolific, or particularly fantasy relevant, under Roman.
With Roman out and new offensive coordinator Todd Monken in, things could change, and Baltimore could finally unlock Jackson's full potential.
Fans shouldn't expect the Ravens to wholly abandon their run-heavy identity. With Monken running the show, the Georgia Bulldogs averaged roughly 33 pass attempts and 37 rushing attempts per game last season. However, Monken should bring a new focus and a little creativity to the passing game.
"[Monken is] a very detailed coach—especially in the passing game—but not just that: the protection, the run game, the quarterback reads, everything," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters.
Last year, the Ravens ranked just 21st in yards per pass attempt, but they were a playoff team. If the passing game sees growth this season—and Jackson can stay healthy—Baltimore could be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Monken will be laying the foundation in training camp.
Nathaniel Hackett and a Whole New Offense for the Jets
A lot of eyes will be on the New York Jets when they open training camp. They traded for former Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers just before the draft, and he is expected to carry them deep into the postseason.
This is a team that ranked fourth in both yards and points allowed last season but only won seven games because of a sluggish offense that ranked 25th overall and 29th in scoring.
If Rodgers can recapture the perennial Pro Bowl form he showed before 2022, the Jets could be in the Super Bowl picture.
The 39-year-old will benefit from having a better supporting cast than he had in Green Bay last year—one that features the likes of Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard.
But for Rodgers to rebound quickly—and return to fantasy relevance—he and the rest of the offense will have to mesh. And the Jets added former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in the same role to help speed up that process.
During training camp, the 43-year-old will be tasked with implementing an offense that both fits New York's personnel and plays to Rodgers' strengths, including his ability to change things on the fly.
"[We're] trying to build this thing for him and build it so that when he sees certain things, he can do all kind of stuff and put us in the best position possible," Hackett told Peter Schrager on The Season podcast (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook).
If Hackett can put everything together in camp, the Jets should see massive offensive improvements as early as Week 1.
Brian Flores and a More Intense, Effective Vikings Defense
In many ways, the Minnesota Vikings were the mirror opposite of the Jets in 2022. They had a strong offense (eighth in scoring) but a miserable defense that ranked 31st in yards allowed.
Minnesota did win 13 games, but it also fell in the opening round of the playoffs.
There's no guarantee the Vikings are back in the playoff mix this year, not after the departures of players such as Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook, Za'Darius Smith and Eric Kendricks. If they are back in the playoffs, it'll likely be because of a defensive surge brought on by new coordinator Brian Flores.
Under former coordinator Ed Donatell, the defense was too often bland, inefficient and ineffective. Flores is an experienced play-caller who has shown he can turn a unit around quickly.
In his lone season as the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, he helped the defense rank eighth in yards per carry allowed after finishing the previous season dead-last in the same category.
Flores is already bringing creativity and intensity to his new unit.
"It's intense," running back Alexander Mattison told reporters in May. "Mentally, from the backfield, looking at the defensive front, those (linebackers) and the way they're moving around, the way they're lining up, out the gate it's very intense."
On paper, the Vikings defense doesn't appear more talented than it was a year ago, but games aren't played on paper. In camp, Flores can forge a defense that is much more effective than it was in 2022.
Ryan Nielsen and a New-Look Falcons Defense
With Tom Brady retired and out of the NFL, the NFC South is a division that is there for the taking. The New Orleans Saints—now with Derek Carr—might be the preseason front-runners, but former Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen can help the Atlanta Falcons challenge for the crown.
Offensively, the Falcons should be potent. Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder has plenty to prove, but Atlanta has surrounded him with the likes of Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, Mack Hollins, Jonnu Smith and rookie Bijan Robinson.
Nielsen, who spent last season as the Saints' co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, will be tasked with improving a unit that ranked 27th overall and 23rd in points allowed.
Atlanta's new defensive coordinator will strive for better execution on defense.
"We want to execute the defense. We want to be physical, tough, sound. Those things, those win football games," he said, per Scott Bair of the team's official website.
The Falcons added pieces to that side of the ball too, like Calais Campbell, Kaden Elliss, Jessie Bates III and David Onyemata. It's Nielsen's job to get the new-look defense on the same page and playing as a cohesive unit.
The track record is there—the 2022 Saints recorded 48 sacks and ranked ninth in points allowed—and Nielsen is off to a fast start.
"I'm getting some of the best coaching instruction I've had, and I'm super, super excited to see it translate on the field," defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said.
If Nielsen can get a two-time Pro Bowler like Jarrett to play better, he could do wonders for Atlanta's overhauled defense. It'll be fun watching him install new schemes and a new identity during training camp.
Jim Schwartz and a Defensive-Line Resurgence for the Browns
Two years ago, the Cleveland Browns won their first playoff game since returning to the NFL in 1999. However, they've underachieved in each of the past two seasons.
An injured Baker Mayfield and an inconsistent offense were the culprits in 2021. A defense that ranked 25th against the run, 20th in points allowed and experienced too many communication breakdowns was to blame last season.
Enter Jim Schwartz, who helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII as defensive coordinator. Now in the same role with Cleveland, he is helping the Browns defense play up to its potential.
"We need to be coached up," cornerback Denzel Ward told reporters during OTAs.
The Browns have defensive stars, like Ward, Myles Garrett and trade acquisition Za'Darius Smith. Schwartz's challenge in camp will be getting the defense to play as a cohesive unit instead of a loose collection of notable names, which is what the defense too often felt like under former coordinator Joe Woods.
The 57-year-old will also be implementing a heavy defensive-line rotation that sees players like Garrett, Smith and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo subbing in and out and playing multiple roles.
"Offensive lines don't sub, but we can. We can keep the pressure on," Schwartz said, per Trotter.
Cleveland's defense should feature a lot of creativity and intensity up front, which in turn, can help the linebackers and defensive backs play more efficiently. If it adds up to even an above-average defense, the Browns—which will feature Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, David Njoku and more offensively—should be back in the postseason hunt.
Kellen Moore and a More Efficient Chargers Offense
Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers reached the playoffs for the first time with budding star quarterback Justin Herbert. However, they blew a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round and were ultimately handed an early exit.
L.A.'s inconsistent and 20th-ranked defense was partially responsible for the postseason collapse, but the offense bears some of the blame as well. The team couldn't control the clock or significantly build on its lead and went on to lose 31-30.
And offensive inefficiency wasn't just a playoff problem in 2022. The Chargers ranked 14th in yards per pass attempt and 30th in yards per carry—woefully inadequate rankings for a team featuring Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler in the lineup.
These players were terrific fantasy options but simply didn't combine to make L.A. an elite team.
This offseason, the Chargers replaced Joe Lombardi with former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who should replace inconsistency and a reliance on Herbert with creativity and efficiency.
Last year, his Cowboys offense ranked 18th in yards per rush, ninth in yards per pass attempt and fourth in scoring despite missing quarterback Dak Prescott for a chunk of the season.
Moore should bring balance, an improved rushing attack, a heavy dose of play-action and some innovative concepts to a Chargers roster that oozes offensive talent.
"Most offensive coordinators have play-action concepts built from their bread-and-butter runs, and Moore certainly includes several in his playbook," Ted Nguyen and Daniel Popper of The Athletic wrote. "But where Moore excels is in designing plays that create mismatches downfield."
Moore will be implementing an entirely new system in camp, and with elite talent at his disposal, it could create one of the most dangerous offenses in the entire NFL this season.
The Cowboys and the 'Texas Coast' Offense
Moore's move to Los Angeles means that the Cowboys will undergo some big offensive coaching adjustments in 2023. They have promoted coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator, but head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to call the plays.
The Cowboys have a lot riding on McCarthy's ability to successfully adjust to life without Moore. In three of Moore's four seasons—Dak Prescott missed most of 2020 with an ankle injury—Dallas featured a top-six scoring offense. In the two years before he took over, the team ranked 14th and 22nd in scoring.
While some core concepts might not change, the Cowboys are adding some fresh ideas to what has been dubbed the "Texas Coast Offense."
"This is the 'Texas Coast,'" Prescott said, per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. "...It's got definitely some West Coast principles, but has a little bit of what we've done in the past and just marrying them together with a lot of detail and maybe in a sense, a system that's not out there."
While we don't yet know what changes McCarthy is bringing to the offense, we can assume he'll add some of the concepts he utilized with the Packers. That could mean a lot more early-down passing and less of a reliance on running backs and tight ends than we saw under Moore—and could explain the departures of Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz this offseason.
That could also mean more fantasy production for receivers such as CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks.
Prescott and Co. shouldn't have to adjust to an entirely new offense this year, but there will be adjustments to make. How quickly they can be made during camp could determine just how Dallas is to make a third consecutive playoff appearance.
Bill O'Brien Bringing Experience to New England
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was a rookie Pro Bowler in 2021, but both he and the offense struggled last season. A big part of the problem was that New England handed play-calling duties to Matt Patricia, who has traditionally been a defensive coach.
This offseason, the Patriots replaced Patricia with former New England offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, who, it should be noted, spent the last two seasons as Alabama's offensive coordinator.
While O'Brien didn't coach Jones at Alabama, the quarterback helped him absorb former Crimson Tide coordinator Steve Sarkisian's offense before departing for the NFL. They're now reunited in New England, and O'Brien is reportedly bringing some Crimson Tide concepts with him.
"According to several people close to the situation, he has been implementing pieces of his system from the University of Alabama more than recycling Patriots playbooks of years past," The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote.
It's a strategy that should pay early dividends for Jones, who passed for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in his final season at Alabama. However, it will require some adjustments from other Patriots who are less familiar with the system.
Returning players like Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne and Rhamondre Stevenson will have to adapt, but they could see a surge in fantasy value with a veteran play-caller at the helm.
And if O'Brien can get his offense up to speed by Week 1 and return Jones to Pro Bowl form, New England could be a surprise playoff contender. This is, after all, a team that won eight games a year ago, ranked eighth in yards allowed and finished 11th in points allowed.
Vic Fangio and More Emphasis on Defending the Pass in Miami
Miami will be one of the AFC East teams looking to keep the Patriots out of the postseason. It'll largely do so by leaning on its explosive offense, but it could be a dangerous postseason threat if it gets better results out of its defense.
New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could build a better defense by bringing a newfound emphasis on coverage.
Throughout his career, the 64-year-old has consistently found success against the pass by using combination coverages that provide options for limiting the opposition's top receiving threats—and by disguising those coverages before the snap.
"Everything looks similar before the snap," Ted Nguyen of The Athletic wrote. "Both safeties align deep, and usually one or both corners play off the line of scrimmage, so it looks like Cover 4 across the board or Cover 6, making it difficult for quarterbacks to identify the coverage."
Fangio will likely bring a lot of nickel and zone packages to the Miami defense, along with light boxes and two-deep safety play. It'll be a lot different than what it ran under Josh Boyer. According to Sports Info Solutions, the Dolphins played base defense 43 percent of the time last season, the second-highest rate in the NFL.
With players like Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey and Javon Holland in the secondary, Miami has the potential to field an elite pass defense under Fangio, but implementing his system will be a process and a big focus in training camp.
A Double-Coordinator Shift in Philadelphia
Fangio left the Eagles this offseason, as did offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Brian Johnson and Sean Desai were hired as the new offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.
Offensively, Philadelphia might not require a lot of adjusting. Johnson was promoted from his position as quarterbacks coach and will likely maintain many of the core concepts utilized by his predecessor.
"That was the natural progression for us to go that route," head coach Nick Sirianni said of Johnson's promotion, per Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Things could be a bit different with Desai, who last served as a defensive assistant with the Seattle Seahawks, taking over the defense.
Gannon's defense was based on its potent pass rush and opportunistic play in the secondary. That probably won't change much under Desai, since that philosophy fits Philadelphia's personnel. However, his core system is similar to that of Fangio, who previously coached with Desai and serves as a mentor.
"Fangio is still offering Desai career advice," Chris Franklin of NJ Advanced Media wrote.
Desai will likely utilize a lot of subpackage coverages and emphasize pressuring the quarterback with a four-man rush. As the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator in 2021, he only blitzed 22.6 percent of the time, according to Pro Football Reference. Yet, the Bears still ranked fourth with 49 sacks.
Fans can probably expect a defense that relies more on talent than scheme up front and is more varied on the back end than what they saw under Gannon. The Eagles should still be plenty potent on that side of the ball, but even small philosophical changes will require some training-camp adjustments from the NFC champions.