The Biggest Coaching Adjustments to Track in 2023 NFL Training Camps

0 of 11

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

As NFL teams gear up for 2023 training camps, fans will largely be following the players. Coaching adjustments can be trickier to track since teams don't reveal much during open practices and the preseason, but they can have a huge impact on the season.



A year ago, for example, the Jacksonville Jaguars were coming off a league-worst 3-14 campaign. Doug Pederson was hired as head coach and helped change the culture in Jacksonville. The Jags went on to win the AFC South.



"We're in this position right now because of him," linebacker Josh Allen told reporters after Jacksonville's wild-card playoff win in January. "Because of the guys that we brought in in free agency, but also just the type of vibe that he brings to us."

Whether it's through a locker-room lift like the one Pederson brought to Jacksonville, a schematic shift that fits a team's personnel or a switch in play-calling philosophy, a coaching change can yield positive results—but there can be an adjustment period.



Every major coaching change will be worth following to some degree in training camp, but below, you'll find 11 that are most likely to impact the 2023 playoff race.

