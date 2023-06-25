Dalvin Cook Rumors: 'Significant Interest' in RB amid Dolphins, Jets, Patriots Buzz

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook is garnering "significant interest," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter the AFC East could be the four-time Pro Bowler's eventual landing zone.

"You've got the Dolphins; he's been linked to them," he said. "Teams I've talked to believe he wants to play in Miami, potentially. The Jets have injuries at running back. The Patriots just cut James Robinson; they could have a need. So, could be some action there up east."

The Minnesota Vikings cut Cook on June 8 after unsuccessfully attempting to pursue trade avenues.

The Miami Dolphins became perhaps the most logical landing spot because they could use an upgrade in the backfield. The 27-year-old is also a Miami native and attended Florida State.

A partnership has obviously failed to materialize.

The financial particulars are presumably the hangup in negotiations between Cook and any interested suitors because his performance hasn't fallen off much. He ran for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 39 passes for 295 yards and two scores in 2022.

But the running back market is probably as low as it has ever been. Miles Sanders signed the biggest free-agent deal at the position this offseason, and he only got $25 million over four years from the Carolina Panthers.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cook explained how money will be one factor behind his decision but that he wants to chase a title wherever he signs as well.

Any team in the AFC East can make a compelling case it's at least a playoff contender. The New York Jets were the worst team in the division a year ago but acquired Aaron Rodgers to help fuel a postseason push. The New England Patriots had a losing record (8-9) but finished only one game behind the Dolphins for the final wild-card place.

With the start of training camp a month away, Cook might wait a few more weeks to see if his options change before he finalizes an agreement.