Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Had Dinner with Duncan, Ginobili, Robinson After NBA Draft

AP Photo/Eric Gay

After arriving in San Antonio, 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama's first dinner featured a star-studded lineup of Spurs legends.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Wembanyama had the opportunity to break bread with Basketball Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Manu Ginobili on Friday night. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and former team member Sean Elliott were also present for the meal.

"Honestly, that was one of the best dinners of my life," Wembanyama said. "And not because of the food. The food was good. But the people was crazy."

The 19-year-old Frenchman said during his introductory press conference on Saturday that he learned a lot and treasured the experience:

Wembanyama joins Robinson and Duncan as the only Spurs No. 1 overall picks, and he has big shoes to fill. Both of them are multiple-time NBA champions and two of the best big men ever to play in the league.

The 7'5" phenom is believed to be a generational talent who will follow in their footsteps. He's undaunted by the pressure that comes with being a No. 1 overall pick with lofty expectations.

"This is the life I wanted," Wembanyama said. "This is what I worked for and it's what I've been wanting for a long time. So, it feels normal to me."