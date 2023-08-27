Cowboys' Jerry Jones Explains Trey Lance Trade: Helps 'Develop a Young QB' Behind Dak

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After being traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys, third-year quarterback Trey Lance has the opportunity for a fresh start. However, he also provides the Cowboys with a newfound chance to do something the franchise hasn't done in quite some time.

"Well he gives us an opportunity to – at a level that we probably had never gone in the draft – to work and develop a young quarterback," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the team's official website. "And, you need to be doing that."

The No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft, Lance was shipped to Dallas in exchange for a fourth-round pick on Friday. After a lackluster run in San Francisco, he now has the opportunity to learn behind veteran quarterback Dak Prescott. Jones added that the Cowboys were aggressive in trying to land the young signal-caller.

"We hit this and figuratively didn't even get them off the phone, because we wanted him to get him in here," he said. "Not in any way to be confused that we're not betting on our success on Dak. We just need to, the Dallas Cowboys, where we can, be developing the best that we can develop for the future for quarterbacks."

Lance suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2 of the 2022 season that required surgery and forced him to miss the remainder of the year. He said earlier in the offseason that he was fully recovered from the injury.

The 23-year-old played in two of San Francisco's preseason games and recorded 285 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while completing 22 of his 33 passes. However, he reportedly struggled throughout training camp and fell to the 49ers' No. 3 quarterback behind starter Brock Purdy and backup Sam Darnold.

Following his demotion, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that San Francisco was "exploring options" with Lance. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the 49ers front office had been "shopping" Lance "for much of the offseason" but "never received a significant trade offer." Dallas completed the trade for him two days later.

Lance has yet to live up to his draft status after San Francisco traded two additional first-round picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up from the No. 12 spot to select him two and a half years ago. He appeared in just six games as a rookie before his lost 2022 campaign. In eight career games, he has 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Still, Jones believes there is enough potential in the North Dakota State product that makes him the perfect fit in Dallas.

"Well, first of all, he got some great reps and some great time with an outstanding coach down in San Francisco," Jones said. "That's going to serve him well. Those guys are great coaches and they know what they're doing. He comes in well-advanced in my mind, where he was when he was drafted."

Jones continued: "We'll give him that kind of exposure with our coaches. Main thing is, our quarterback room, with the best leader I ever saw with Dak Prescott, will give him every chance to be the quarterback that he's got the potential of being."