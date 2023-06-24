Clippers Trade Rumors: Paul George 'Certainly Available,' LAC Won't 'Give Him Away'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA journalist Howard Beck thinks Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is "certainly available" this offseason.

"They're not trying to give him away, but they are trying to pivot, and they do have, I think, a franchise-wide frustration with the way that this era has gone," Beck said on Friday's episode of the FnA podcast with Kevin Figgers and Adam Auslund.

The New York Knicks have expressed interest in trading for Paul, per SNYtv's Ian Begley. In his eighth career All-Star campaign, George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 56 starts before he missed the Clippers' first-round loss with a knee injury.

