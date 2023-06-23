Stephen A. Smith: Ime Udoka, Rockets 'Don't Want' James Harden Despite FA Rumors

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden has been heavily linked to a return to the Houston Rockets this summer after declining his player option with the Philadelphia 76ers to become a free agent.

However, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Friday on First Take that new head coach Ime Udoka and the Rockets are not interested in signing the star point guard this offseason.

"First of all, Houston doesn't want him. Let's be very, very clear about that. Ime Udoka and their staff, they do not want James Harden," Smith said (11:10 mark). "They're moving in a different direction and they don't think that he's that fit."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.