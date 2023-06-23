NBA Trade Rumors: T-Wolves' Jaden McDaniels Got 'A Ton of Interest'; Calls Rebuffed

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves "received a ton of interest" in forward Jaden McDaniels, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

Krawczynski reported the Wolves "rebuffed every offer" and consider McDaniels "a huge piece of the team's long-term future."

The 22-year-old averaged 12.1 points and 3.9 minutes in 2022-23. He also provided nice floor-spacing, knocking down 1.4 three-pointers per game and connecting on 39.8 percent of his long-range jumpers.

Minnesota figures to look a little different next season.

Naz Reid is an unrestricted free agent and could bolt for another team, though Krawczynski reported Tuesday there's a level of organizational alignment in wanting him back. With limited salary cap space, the front office could pursue a trade or two as well to augment the roster following a second straight first-round exit.

Especially after Krawczynski's newest report, a McDaniels trade doesn't figure to be part of the calculus.

The 6'9" forward is a perfect fit on the Wolves because he's both a good shooter and a plus defender. He can hover on the wing and avoid clogging up the paint for Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert on one end. On the other end, head coach Chris Finch can feel comfortable throwing him against the opponent's best scorer.

The Timberwolves launched a campaign to get McDaniels onto the All-Defensive team, which was ultimately unsuccessful.

McDaniels' contract only adds to his value since he's due to become a restricted free agent in 2024. That will grant Minnesota matching rights on any offer sheet he signs, assuming he hasn't put pen to paper on a long-term extension before then.

Hard decisions may be required at some point, Minnesota will have four players combining to make $100.7 million in 2024-25, and that's before you account for McDaniels and Anthony Edwards signing new deals.

Maybe running it back is simply too costly with a new collective bargaining agreement that handicaps teams that eclipse the second luxury tax apron.

For now, it's hard to see how trading McDaniels makes sense for the Wolves absent an overwhelmingly one-sided offer.