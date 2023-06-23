Blazers' Scoot Henderson Says He Wants Damian Lillard to Stay amid Trade Rumors

Melanie Fidler/NBAE via Getty Images

Scoot Henderson is hopeful he will get the opportunity to play alongside Damian Lillard after the Portland Trail Blazers selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Henderson expressed his desire to share the backcourt with Lillard in Portland:

"I think he should stay," he said. "I think it'd be great playing alongside a guy like Dame. You'd learn so much, especially just how he came into the game so confident, you know, fearless. I think I'm gonna take that same approach."

Lillard has been the subject of trade rumors and speculation for some time, although he has publicly suggested his preference is to stay in Portland and win a championship there.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Real GM), it is up to Lillard whether he wants to stay in Portland or get traded, noting that the Blazers will likely accommodate a trade request if he makes one.

