Rob Manfred Says Comments on A's Fans 'Taken Out of Context'

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred insisted Friday that a seemingly snide comment he made about the Oakland Athletics' attendance as part of a "reverse boycott" last week was taken out of context.

According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Manfred said the following on the subject of the A's in London ahead of a game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals:

"My comment about Oakland was that I feel sorry for the fans, that it was my initial preference that we find a solution in Oakland. The comment that I made about the fans on a particular night was taken out of context of those two larger remarks. I feel sorry for the fans. We hate to move. We did everything we could possibly do to keep the team in Oakland. And unfortunately one night doesn't change a decade worth of inaction."

After the A's drew 27,759 fans for their 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays last Tuesday week as part of a reverse boycott, Manfred told reporters: "It was great. It's great to see what is, this year, almost an average Major League Baseball crowd in the facility for one night. That's a great thing."

Manfred's comment was in spite of the fact that the Athletics drew more for that game than MLB's average per-game attendance of 27,497 this season, according to Baseball Reference.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.