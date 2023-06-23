X

    Spurs' Victor Wembanyama to Wear No. 1 Jersey After Being 1st Pick in 2023 NBA Draft

    Julia StumbaughJune 23, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 22: Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama signs autographs during the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images

    Victor Wembanyama was No. 1 in the 2023 NBA draft. Now, he will be No. 1 on the San Antonio Spurs.

    Wembanyama is set to wear No. 1 in Texas, per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

    He will be the first Spurs player to don the digit since Lonnie Walker IV wore the jersey during the 2021-22 season.

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    Wembanyama will wear No. 1 in San Antonio. <a href="https://t.co/dqdZaIVOTO">https://t.co/dqdZaIVOTO</a>

    Wembanyama wore No. 1 while dominating the French league with 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game last season. That's why some fans at Barclays Center Thursday night already had custom-numbered Spurs jerseys ready for him to sign before the draft even took place.

    Sam DiGiovanni @BySamDiGiovanni

    Victor Wembanyama signs a custom Spurs jersey with his name on it as he greets fans <a href="https://t.co/URrWFGQonI">pic.twitter.com/URrWFGQonI</a>

    Wembanyama said his jersey number is a reference to both Magic Johnson and his mentality.

    "I don't want to leave others behind or put anyone down, but I want to be the first, the number one," Wembanyama told French news outlet Le Parisien in December (h/t the Mirror.)

    After his selection at the top of the board, Wembanyama's No. 1 jerseys were unveiled for sale.

    RJ Marquez @KSATRJ

    Here's a look at the first officially NBA licensed Victor Wembanyama Spurs jerseys. <a href="https://t.co/dhQLjE1cDc">pic.twitter.com/dhQLjE1cDc</a>

    Finally, one was handed to Wembanyama himself.

    Sports Illustrated @SInow

    Victor Wembanyama gets his Spurs jersey 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/ZeHLvpPRup">pic.twitter.com/ZeHLvpPRup</a>

    LeBron James and Stephen Curry lead the list of the top-selling jerseys in the NBA. Given the hype surrounding Wembanyama, there's a potential a Spurs No. 1 jersey could be sitting near the top next season.