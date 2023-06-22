X

    Report: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo Set for Super Middleweight Title Fight

    Doric SamJune 22, 2023

    MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 24: Saul "Canelo" Alvarez speaks to the press during the unveiling of his wax figure at Museo de Cera on May 24, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)
    Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

    Boxing's pound-for-pound king is set to return to the ring later this year, as Canelo Alvarez has reportedly announced his next fight.

    According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Alvarez "announced a 'done deal'" to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Jermall Charlo "likely" on Sept. 16 under the PBC banner.

