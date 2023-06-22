Report: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo Set for Super Middleweight Title Fight

Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Boxing's pound-for-pound king is set to return to the ring later this year, as Canelo Alvarez has reportedly announced his next fight.

According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Alvarez "announced a 'done deal'" to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Jermall Charlo "likely" on Sept. 16 under the PBC banner.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

