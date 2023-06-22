Biggest Questions We Have After Golden State Warriors' Chris Paul Trade

0 of 6

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 2023 NBA offseason is already wilder than any of us could've expected. And it reached that point before the draft even started.

This week alone, we've witnessed trades involving Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porziņģis, while the rumor mill has been churning something fierce.

On Thursday, a Chris Paul deal came completely out of the blue.

Beyond the CP3-for-Jordan Poole swap, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that Golden State would be sending the Washington Wizards a 2030 first-round pick (top-20 protected) and a 2027 second-rounder. But those extra details didn't come close to answering the questions inspired by this trade.

Why did the Warriors do it now? Is small-ball still the way to play? Is Golden State a title contender? Can we trace this all the way back to the Draymond Green punch?

Those questions (plus a few stabs at answers) and more can be found below.