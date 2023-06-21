Inter Miami's Nick Marsman Released from Hospital After Venomous Spider Bite at Zoo

Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images

A trip to the zoo is generally supposed to be a relaxing way to spend an afternoon, but that was anything but the case for Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman.

As TMZ Sports noted, Marsman's wife, Nathalie den Dekker, revealed on social media that the goalkeeper was hospitalized for three days after he was bitten by a poisonous spider at the zoo. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

TMZ Sports added that it remains to be seen how much time Marsman will miss.

The 32-year-old is the backup goalkeeper for Inter Miami and is behind Drake Callender on the depth chart. He hasn't made any starts this season but started seven games last year and 22 games in 2021 for the club.

Inter Miami, which made international headlines with the addition of Lionel Messi this year, is set to face the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

The team is in last place in the MLS' Eastern Conference table this season with 15 points.