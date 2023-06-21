Hornets Won't 'Rule Out the Possibility' of Trading No. 2 Pick in NBA Draft, GM Says

Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets have the opportunity to select a game-changing prospect with the No. 2 pick in Thursday's NBA draft, but there's a possibility they don't even use the pick.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters Wednesday at a pre-draft news conference that the team hasn't ruled out the possibility of flipping the pick to acquire assets that would further improve the roster.

"I anticipate that we would take the pick at 2, but I'm not going to rule out the possibility that we wouldn't trade the pick," Kupchak said. "It's a very coveted pick in our league right now. You would be surprised at some of the phone calls and players that I believe would be available. So up until the last minute, we are going listen, but at this moment I do expect to take the pick at 2."

Once presumptive top pick Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs, the Hornets will have their choice between Alabama forward Brandon Miller and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson. Both players attended a private workout in Charlotte on Monday, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they're the only two under consideration for the No. 2 pick.

Many believe Miller is more of a fit for the Hornets because Henderson plays the same position as Charlotte star point guard LaMelo Ball. However, Kupchak said he's not focused on fit while trying to rebuild a team that hasn't made the playoffs in seven straight years.

"I don't think we're at the stage where we're good enough to focus on fit," he said. "Next year, knock on wood, we're healthy, we might be getting close where we could look a little bit more to fit. But right now, it's about adding the best player that we could possibly add to the team. ... We're going to take the player that we feel is best for this organization going forward."

Kupchak didn't reveal which teams were interested in moving up, but there have been rumors that the New Orleans Pelicans have a strong desire to make a run at drafting Henderson. NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week that the Pelicans might even make 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson available in a potential trade to move up in the draft.

However, it remains to be seen if that, or any other offer, would be enough to convince the Hornets to part ways with the No. 2 pick.