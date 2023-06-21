X

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Have 'Shut Down' Calls amid Heat Buzz, Woj Says

    Doric SamJune 21, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 09: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Moda Center on April 09, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    The Miami Heat are rumored to be keeping a close eye on Damian Lillard's situation with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason, but they reportedly won't be able to pry him away in a trade anytime soon.

    During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that while Miami "is going to be very anxious to watch what happens in Portland, to see if there's any point this summer" that Lillard becomes available, the Blazers are not open to dealing him right now.

    "He's not available now. He says he wants to be in Portland, and the Blazers have shut down anybody who's called about the possibility of trying to trade for him," Wojnarowski said.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "Miami is very anxiously waiting to see what happens in Portland..<br><br>As of right now the Blazers have shut down anybody who has called for Damian Lillard"<a href="https://twitter.com/wojespn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wojespn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/5hhZZPniDB">pic.twitter.com/5hhZZPniDB</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Have 'Shut Down' Calls amid Heat Buzz, Woj Says
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon