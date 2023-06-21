Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Have 'Shut Down' Calls amid Heat Buzz, Woj Says

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are rumored to be keeping a close eye on Damian Lillard's situation with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason, but they reportedly won't be able to pry him away in a trade anytime soon.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that while Miami "is going to be very anxious to watch what happens in Portland, to see if there's any point this summer" that Lillard becomes available, the Blazers are not open to dealing him right now.

"He's not available now. He says he wants to be in Portland, and the Blazers have shut down anybody who's called about the possibility of trying to trade for him," Wojnarowski said.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.