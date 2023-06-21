Scoot Henderson: 'I Think I Could Help' Damian Lillard's Blazers amid Trade Rumors

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson believes he'd be a suitable co-star alongside Damian Lillard if he winds up with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2023 NBA draft.

Henderson told reporters Wednesday he can "help Dame" and "help that organization as a whole."

The 6'2" playmaker has become the heavy favorite to go third overall after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Charlotte Hornets are zeroing in on Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick.

Should the Blazers keep the pick and take Henderson, many wonder what the implications would be toward Lillard's future in Portland.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday on Get Up the seven-time All-Star "does not want a youth movement" and prefers the team to pursue immediate improvements.

Windhorst wasn't explicitly saying Lillard would request an exit if the Blazers kept their first-rounder, but it doesn't appear he'd be totally thrilled.

Adding Henderson doesn't preclude the Trail Blazers from strengthening the roster in other ways. His arrival would almost certainly mean Anfernee Simons is on the way out in a trade sooner or later.

Not to mention, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes and Ja Morant are some of the recent examples of top-five picks not only hitting the ground running but also meaningfully impacting their team's record. Perhaps Henderson will have a similar effect on his team as a rookie.

But Lillard might require some coaxing to buy into that vision.