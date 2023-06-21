Victor Wembanyama: 'No Pressure' from Hype, LeBron James Prospect Comparisons

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is on the verge of being the No. 1 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in Thursday's 2023 NBA draft, but the 19-year-old phenom is not letting himself get rattled by the expectations he will face when he enters the league.

During an appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast, Wembanyama was asked by ESPN's JJ Redick if he feels pressure being hyped as the best prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2023, and the Frenchman said he doesn't let outside noise affect him.

"No, I don't feel any pressure on my shoulders or whatnot, and I think the reason is because I try to live free, I'm trying to be like a free mind at all times," Wembanyama said at the 27:30 mark. "And the way I play, is just the way I truly want to play and I've wanted to play my whole life. So it's just, this is me, and I'm trying to show my true personality on the court and just be myself."

When pressed further about how he allows such lofty praise to go in one ear and out the other, Wembanyama said, "There's no reward in that."

A 7'4" center with skills like a guard, Wembanyama is viewed as a potential generational talent who will have an immense impact as soon as he takes the court in the NBA.

Wembanyama will be looking to follow in the footsteps of past Spurs No. 1 picks David Robinson and Tim Duncan, both of whom went on to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.