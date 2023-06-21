NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: Celtics Eye 1st-Round Pick with Payton Pritchard, No. 35 Pick

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

After a disappointing loss in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics are looking at potential trade options leading up to the 2023 NBA draft.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Celtics have "explored trades" involving a package of Payton Pritchard and the No. 35 overall pick to move up into the first round.

Pritchard's standing within the Celtics organization has been hard to gauge over the course of his career. He showed tremendous promise in a limited role as a rookie during the 2020-21 season with 7.7 points in 19.2 minutes per game and a 41.1 percent three-point percentage in 66 appearances.

In his second season, Pritchard slightly improved his three-point percentage (41.2). His scoring average (6.2 points) and minutes (14.1) decreased, though he did appear in 71 games.

The 2022-23 season was another step back for Pritchard. He set career-lows in scoring average (5.6), field-goal percentage (41.2), three-point percentage (36.4) and minutes (13.4).

Pritchard only appeared in 10 of Boston's 20 playoff games, with the bulk of his minutes coming in a blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals and a blowout loss to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

During a January appearance on The Point Forward podcast (h/t Bobby Manning of Celtics Blog). Pritchard said he's expressed his desire for a bigger role on the team to Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens:

"I definitely do, it's obviously what I worked for. I think that's what Brad and them know too, we've had that discussion, but a bigger role. I want to be part of a winning culture but I want to also help that, be a really big piece of that. I'm not saying it's the best player on the team but I don't know what my future holds unless I can take that next step."

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported on Monday the Celtics "remain high on Pritchard, and there is no tension between him and the organization."

Pritchard is entering the final season of his rookie contract before becoming a restricted free agent next summer. He was the No. 26 overall pick by the Celtics in the 2020 NBA draft.

As things currently stand, the Celtics won't pick in the first round for the third consecutive year. Aaron Nesmith, their top selection in 2020 (No. 14 overall), was traded to the Indiana Pacers last offseason.

Boston's current selection at No. 35 overall is its only pick in the 2023 draft.