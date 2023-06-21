76ers Rumors: Montrezl Harrell Declines Contract Option to Test 2023 NBA Free Agency

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers backup center Montrezl Harrell is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Per B/R's Chris Haynes, Harrell is going to decline his 2.7 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

The Sixers could have as many as nine free agents this summer, with James Harden being the most prominent of that group. Paul Reed and Mac McClung are restricted free agents.

Danuel House Jr. is set to return next season after exercising his $4.3 million player option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reed's restricted free agency might be the most relevant to Harrell and his future in Philadelphia. Reed is five years younger and played his way into the rotation as the 2022-23 season went along.

After playing in 49 of Philadelphia's first 53 games, Harrell only appeared in eight games over the rest of the regular season. He was on the floor for fewer than eight minutes in six of those contests.

Harrell only played a total of seven minutes in two appearances during the playoffs. Reed appeared in each of Philadelphia's final 29 games during the regular season and all 11 playoff games.

Reed told reporters after the Sixers' Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics he would like to remain in Philadelphia.

"If they would like to keep me, then I would like to come back for sure," Reed said on May 9. "I really would like to come back."

With Nick Nurse replacing Doc Rivers as head coach, it remains to be seen what direction he wants to take the roster going forward. Reed's age and increased role make it seem like he would be a higher priority than Harrell.

Opting out of his deal for next season will allow Harrell to find a team that can give him more playing time. The 29-year-old averaged 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 361 games in five seasons before the 2022-23 campaign.

Harrell was named NBA's Sixth Man of the Year during the 2019-20 season. He averaged a career-high 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 63 appearances for the Los Angeles Clippers.