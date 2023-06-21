Chris Paul Reflects on Failed Trade to Kobe Bryant, Lakers: 'It Was a Tough Time'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

It's no secret that veteran point guard Chris Paul's NBA career would have turned out differently if his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011 had not been nullified by then-commissioner David Stern.

Paul, who is reportedly on the verge of being traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the deal that sent star shooting guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, recently reflected on that failed transaction during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Hoop Collective podcast (8:13 mark).

"I've said a number of times, that's a whole book in itself, the way all of that stuff happened," Paul said of the vetoed trade that would've paired him with the late Kobe Bryant. "But the cliff-notes version is that it was tough, it was a tough time."

The 38-year-old further explained that it was a tumultuous time for the New Orleans Hornets organization, as there were talks of the team being moved to a different city multiple times. Also, the new collective bargaining agreement at the time would have caused him to lose his Bird rights if he left New Orleans that season, which would've hindered him from signing a max contract with other teams.

"It's all these little details and intricacies... See, that's why I don't talk that much," Paul said.

The 12-time All-Star wound up being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2011. While he was able to help turn that franchise around, Paul is still chasing a championship ring that has eluded him for his entire NBA career.

It is believed that Paul is unlikely to suit up for the Wizards next season. B/R's Chris Haynes reported that Washington is "likely to reroute" Paul in another trade. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that the Wizards are seeking a third team to add to the deal with Phoenix in order to give Paul "a chance to land with a contender."