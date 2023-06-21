Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'Over,' 'Frustrated' with Anthony Davis amid Trade Buzz

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is "over" and "frustrated" with teammate Anthony Davis, according to CBS Sports' Bill Reiter.

Reiter reported on the Zach Gelb Show that James "doesn't believe" in Davis' toughness, and there's at least a very slim chance the eight-time All-Star is shipped out this offseason:

This isn't the first time a story surfaced about a level of discord between the Lakers' best players. Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd reported in February on his radio show James "is not happy" with Davis and wanted to see more accountability extended to AD:

At that time, Los Angeles was under .500 and out of the play-in picture entirely. A broad sense of irritation was understandable, which could bleed into any interpersonal dynamics within the locker room.

Then the Lakers turned things around in the second half of the year en route to making the Western Conference finals.

Davis played well during the postseason run, averaging 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks while shooting 52 percent from the field. Los Angeles' exit wasn't any sort of indictment of the 6'10" big man as the Denver Nuggets were simply a better team.

But the sweep did lay bare how the Lakers are flawed as currently constructed and need to make some improvements this offseason. Maybe it caused James to reassess whether Davis is the ideal star lining up alongside him as well.

It's tough to envision L.A. actually trading the 30-year-old because teams rarely get equal value in return when dealing a player of his caliber. That would also be antithetical to the Lakers' organizational ethos of attracting rather than jettisoning marquee names.

However, the dynamic between James and Davis might be a storyline to follow in 2023-24.