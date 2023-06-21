NBA Exec: Victor Wembanyama Will Be Top 10 in NBA Even If He Doesn't Meet the Hype

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

At least one NBA team executive doesn't see much downside risk in French phenom Victor Wembanyama ahead of the 2023 NBA draft.

The exec told David Aldridge of The Athletic that Wembanyama can effectively be an All-NBA talent even if he doesn't hit his seemingly limitless ceiling:

"He's just a breathtaking prospect. Even if he never becomes as good as all the hype, he's still going to end up being a top-10 player in the league. He isn't going to bust or never make an All-Star team or something like that. I said, when I saw him in Vegas, and I can't guarantee this happens, but he has a chance to one day be the best player in the league. Now, how many guys entering in any draft can you say that about? Every draft doesn't hold a (top) guy with that kind of potential. And it seems like, from afar, it's important to him to realize that upside."

No prospect in any sport is totally devoid of risk. Maybe persistent injuries become a problem, as they did with 2007 No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden. Perhaps there are unforeseen off-court issues, a situation that's unfolding with Ja Morant and Zion Williamson. Markelle Fultz basically forgot how to shoot a basketball.

On Wembanyama, Aldridge spoke with an international scout who said injuries are "only thing—the only thing—that can derail this kid."

There's no question the 19-year-old has all of the skills to not only thrive in the NBA but also reach heights few others have. His mix of height (7'4"), agility and ball-handling are almost unparalleled for a player of his age.

In terms of his adjustment to the league, Wembanyama has been training like a world-class athlete for years. He fully understands the demands that are required him to become an elite NBA star.

The San Antonio Spurs, who won the 2023 draft lottery, have a clear structure in place as well that should help him thrive.

Wembanyama checks all of the boxes in terms of being a piece you build an entire organization around.