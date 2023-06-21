49ers' Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2023 NFL Training Camp

0 of 3

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have some of the best top-end offensive talent in the NFL, but if you go further down their depth chart, there are concerns about what the team is capable of if one star goes down.

Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle have all dealt with injury issues in their careers, and if one of them gets hurt in 2023, the 49ers could lack the proper replacements.

The 49ers are best suited to replace McCaffrey because Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason back him up. The success of Kyle Shanahan's system with lesser-known running backs points to the backups being successful again if the starter is out.

However, the wide receiver and tight end depth is questionable at best, and one injury could derail the 49ers' aspirations of winning the NFC West and going deep into the playoffs.

San Francisco could also have some worries about the players blocking for its stars going into training camp. The 49ers need to replace Mike McGlinchey at right tackle and it might take some time for Colton McKivitz to fill that hole.