49ers' Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2023 NFL Training Camp

49ers' Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2023 NFL Training CampJune 21, 2023
The San Francisco 49ers have some of the best top-end offensive talent in the NFL, but if you go further down their depth chart, there are concerns about what the team is capable of if one star goes down.
Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle have all dealt with injury issues in their careers, and if one of them gets hurt in 2023, the 49ers could lack the proper replacements.
The 49ers are best suited to replace McCaffrey because Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason back him up. The success of Kyle Shanahan's system with lesser-known running backs points to the backups being successful again if the starter is out.
However, the wide receiver and tight end depth is questionable at best, and one injury could derail the 49ers' aspirations of winning the NFC West and going deep into the playoffs.
San Francisco could also have some worries about the players blocking for its stars going into training camp. The 49ers need to replace Mike McGlinchey at right tackle and it might take some time for Colton McKivitz to fill that hole.
Wide Receiver Depth
Samuel missed time in two of the last three seasons because of injuries.
He was on the field for seven games in 2020 and for 13 regular-season contests in 2022. That has limited him to a single 1,000-yard receiving season in his four-year career.
Aiyuk stepped up as a 1,000-yard wide out last season, but after him on the depth chart, there should be concerns about production in the passing game.
Jauan Jennings knows the 49ers system well, and he is a solid No. 3 wide out, but he only had one touchdown catch last season while the team dealt with injuries to McCaffrey and Samuel.
After Jennings, the 49ers have a mix of veterans who could make an impact, special teamers and young players looking to earn their first significant playing time in the NFL.
The competition for the final few wide receiver spots on the 53-man roster will at least be wide open and interesting, but there is far from a clear-cut favorite to win those positions.
Willie Snead and Chris Conley have been ineffective in recent years, Danny Gray did nothing last season as the team's fourth-round pick, Ray-Ray McCloud is known more for his return abilities and Ronnie Bell could become a steal from the 2023 seventh round, but that is not known yet.
The 49ers are one injury from having one or two of those players earn significant snaps, and none of them should be trusted just yet.
Tight End Depth
Kittle is one of the NFL's best tight ends, but he can't do everything from the position for the 49ers, like he has in previous years.
The 29-year-old missed multiple regular-season contests in each of his last four seasons.
One drop off in production at tight end could doom the 49ers if the NFC West battle is closer with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks this season,
Cameron Latu was drafted out of Alabama in the third round to be the backup for Kittle, and even spell him in certain parts of games.
Latu had 12 touchdown catches in the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide, but he has to prove that production can translate to the NFL level.
The 49ers have to enter training camp with hope that Latu turns into a reliable pass-catcher to take some pressure off Kittle.
if not, the 49ers offense could be very reliant on its top-tier stars to make plays, and it could wear some of those players down by Week 18.
Right Tackle
The 49ers opted for an internal replacement for McGlinchey instead of splashing money on the free-agent market.
San Francisco should have trust in its system that it can mold McKivitz into a strong starting right tackle.
However, the molding process into a starter might take some time since McKivitz has five starts in his three-year career.
There will be a drop off from McGlinchey at right tackle. The 49ers have to hope it is not that significant so they can protect Brock Purdy from Week 1 on.
McKivitz will likely be tested immediately in the regular season because Trent Williams occupies the other starting tackle position.
Opposing teams will go after the supposed weak link on the 49ers offensive line, so we will know right away if McKivitz is up for the job.
McKivitz has to get better with every snap in training camp, and if he turns in a few solid preseason performances, the 49ers will be more at ease going into Week 1.