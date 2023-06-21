NBA Draft Rumors: Hornets Prepping to Pick Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson No. 2

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The mystery for the 2023 NBA draft starts with the Charlotte Hornets at the No. 2 pick since Victor Wembanyama is a surefire lock to go No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs, and the Eastern Conference team is reportedly leaning toward Alabama's Brandon Miller.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is preparing to take Miller instead of Scoot Henderson after the forward impressed during a second workout.

Notably, outgoing Hornets governor Michael Jordan liked what he saw from Miller during the workout.

There is also the reality that Charlotte already has a ball-dominant point guard in LaMelo Ball. Pairing Henderson and Ball may not work out particularly well if they both need the ball in their hands to reach their full potential as scorers and facilitator.

Miller, on the other hand, is someone who can get out in transition and cut into openings while Ball directs the offense.

Wojnarowski's report comes after ESPN's Jeremy Woo noted the "prevailing thought" around the league is that the Hornets will take Miller at No. 2 as well.