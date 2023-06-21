X

    NBA Draft Rumors: Hornets Prepping to Pick Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson No. 2

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2023

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 24: Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide shoots against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 24, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The mystery for the 2023 NBA draft starts with the Charlotte Hornets at the No. 2 pick since Victor Wembanyama is a surefire lock to go No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs, and the Eastern Conference team is reportedly leaning toward Alabama's Brandon Miller.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is preparing to take Miller instead of Scoot Henderson after the forward impressed during a second workout.

    Notably, outgoing Hornets governor Michael Jordan liked what he saw from Miller during the workout.

    There is also the reality that Charlotte already has a ball-dominant point guard in LaMelo Ball. Pairing Henderson and Ball may not work out particularly well if they both need the ball in their hands to reach their full potential as scorers and facilitator.

    Miller, on the other hand, is someone who can get out in transition and cut into openings while Ball directs the offense.

    Wojnarowski's report comes after ESPN's Jeremy Woo noted the "prevailing thought" around the league is that the Hornets will take Miller at No. 2 as well.

    NBA Draft Rumors: Hornets Prepping to Pick Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson No. 2
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon