    Shohei Ohtani's Status With Angels 'Self-Explanatory' amid Trade Rumors, GM Says

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 18: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)
    Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian didn't outright say the team wouldn't move Shohei Ohtani ahead of the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline while speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

    But he did heavily imply that, with the team in contention for a playoff berth this season, there were no plans to the superstar slugger and pitcher on the market:

    Sam Blum @SamBlum3

    Perry Minasian all but guarantees that the Angels won't trade Shohei Ohtani at the deadline, regardless of the next month.<br><br>Instead of saying yes or no, he said it was "self-explanatory" heavily implying there's no chance of a trade.

    Sarah Valenzuela @Sarah_IsabelVee

    GM Perry Minasian asked about Shohei Ohtani and the trade deadline: "It's pretty self explanatory with where we're at."<br><br>So it seems unlikely the Angels will trade Ohtani given they are very much still in playoff contention.

