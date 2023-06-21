X

    Yankees' Aaron Judge Had 'Breakthrough' With Toe Injury After Injection

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2023

    New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday that slugger Aaron Judge is starting to see good results in his recovery from a sprained right toe after having his latest platelet-rich plasma injection.

    "I'm encouraged by what I'm seeing, just my conversations with him," he said. "And I feel like he feels like there's a little bit of breakthrough with that one. So he's slowly been doing better and able to do more things. But hopefully that was the start of him starting to make real progress."

    Aaron Boone says he's "encouraged" by Aaron Judge's recovery and says that Judge had a bit of a breakthrough with his latest PRP injection: <a href="https://t.co/axbicxjTtE">pic.twitter.com/axbicxjTtE</a>

