Yankees' Aaron Judge Had 'Breakthrough' With Toe Injury After Injection

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday that slugger Aaron Judge is starting to see good results in his recovery from a sprained right toe after having his latest platelet-rich plasma injection.

"I'm encouraged by what I'm seeing, just my conversations with him," he said. "And I feel like he feels like there's a little bit of breakthrough with that one. So he's slowly been doing better and able to do more things. But hopefully that was the start of him starting to make real progress."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.