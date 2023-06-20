X

    Kevin Durant Explains Twitter Approach: 'Hate Drives Me. Too Much Love Will Kill You'

    Doric SamJune 20, 2023

    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Kevin Durant has been known to take a different social media approach than most athletes, routinely responding to trolls and disparaging comments by defending himself and refusing to back down.

    On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns star forward explained why he uses social media that way, telling a fan he responds to haters more often because it's his source of motivation:

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    Hate drives me. Too much love will kill you

    That attitude should come as no surprise, as Durant plays with a chip on his shoulder and relishes silencing his doubters. Unfortunately, the Suns had a disappointing finish to this past season when they fell to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

    It can be expected that Durant's crusade against social media trolls will continue this summer until he and the Suns are able to get back onto the court next season. After acquiring star shooting guard Bradley Beal, Phoenix is a favorite to win its first NBA championship next year.

