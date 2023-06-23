Bronny James' Top Potential Landing Spots in 2024 After 2023 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Next year's NBA draft doesn't have the star power of the 2023 class, but it does have some big names on its prospective list.

Of note, some potential G League Ignite stars (Matas Buzelis, Ron Holland), a trio of Kentucky players (Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, D.J. Wagner) and some potentially explosive international superstars (Zaccharie Risacher, Aday Mara) should headline the crew.

Another big name is incoming USC Trojan combo guard Bronny James, ranked No. 22 overall on the 247Sports composite list of 2023 men's basketball recruits. The 6'3" guard out of Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles is a 5-star prospect on that list.

Some early mock drafts have James going before the end of the first round next year, with ESPN's Jonathan Givony even projecting him as a top-10 pick. His exceptional two-way potential lands in him Round 1 right now.

Granted, we are a year away from the 2024 draft, and James has a whole season ahead of him at USC before he makes the choice to either head to the league or wait longer. There's a pre-draft process awaiting him as well.

However, some teams appear to be great fits on paper for James. Here's a look at a few of them below.

San Antonio Spurs

It's hard for any prospect to find a much better support system than San Antonio thanks to five-time NBA champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist head coach Gregg Popovich.

The Basketball Hall of Famer oversees a young team on the rise now led by 7'5" French superstar Victor Wembanyama, who will look to help carry this team out of the NBA cellar.

The Spurs already have some young players to build around in forwards Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan as well as Malaki Branham, but they could use more depth in the backcourt.

Enter James, who should get early court time without the pressure of playing on a team in win-now mode.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat just made the NBA Finals with a host of undrafted players contributing in key roles, including Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Caleb Martin. One can argue that no NBA team has a better and more successful development structure in place than Miami, which is led by three-time NBA champion head coach Erik Spoelstra.

James would return to where his father, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, played four years and made four NBA Finals series, winning two. He has plenty of respect for Miami's leader.

"There's this narrative that Spo is not great, and the narrative that he doesn't get a lot of respect, which he should," James told reporters during the 2020 NBA Finals between his Los Angeles Lakers and the Heat.

"He prepares his team every single night. If you watch the Miami Heat, no matter who's on the floor, they're going to play Heat culture. They're going to play hard. They're going to play together."

Spoelstra put forth a maestro performance this past season by leading the No. 8 Heat to the NBA Finals despite missing star shooting guard Tyler Herro for nearly the entire postseason. Ultimately, the Heat team culture is a great fit for many, especially young players looking to reach their full potential.

LeBron James' Team

LeBron James has one more year on his contract, but he can become a free agent after the 2023-24 season if he declines his 2024-25 player option. He and Bronny can become the first father-son duo to ever play in the league at the same time, let alone on the same team.

There can't be a better mentor in the NBA than James, a 19-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP and two-time Olympic gold medalist who just completed his 20th NBA season.

It remains to be seen where James ends up, and it's certainly possible that he ends up signing with the team that ends up drafting his son. James was asked about the possibility in May during the Lakers' playoff run.

"I'm still serious about it," James said in May (h/t Sam Quinn of CBS Sports).

"Obviously I've gotta continue to keep my body and my mind fresh. I think my mind most importantly, if my mind goes, then my body will just go 'okay, what are we doing?' But at the end of the day, if I am, if I'm not, I've done what I have to do in this league. My son is gonna take his journey. Whatever his journey is, however his journey lays out, he's gonna do what's best for him, and as his dad, his mom Savanah, his brother and sister, we're gonna support him in whatever he decides to do. Just because it's my aspiration and my goal doesn't mean it's his. I'm absolutely okay with that. My job is to support my son in whatever he wants to do."

Regardless of where that may be, having LeBron on the roster could be a huge boost to that team and also Bronny. However, LeBron has made clear that he supports his son regardless of where he winds up.