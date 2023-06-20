NBA Draft Rumors: Jazz Contacted Pistons, Pacers About Trades; Anthony Black Linked

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are reportedly considering multiple trade possibilities involving their three first-round picks in Thursday's 2023 NBA draft.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Jazz have spoken with the Detroit Pistons about trading them the Nos. 9 and 16 overall picks to move up to No. 5 and with the Indiana Pacers about moving up to No. 7.

It is reportedly believed that the Jazz covet Arkansas guard Anthony Black and are looking to move ahead of the Washington Wizards at No. 8 to get him.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony confirmed that there has been talk of the Jazz packaging the Nos. 9 and 16 overall picks to move up in the first round to the No. 5 through No. 7 range.

Givony also reported that the Jazz could use their two later first-round picks at Nos. 16 and 28 to trade up. Givony gave the example of Utah sending Nos. 16 and 28 to the Dallas Mavericks for No. 10, along with the sweetener of taking Dāvis Bertāns' bad contract off Dallas' hands.

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA draft lottery and will almost certainly use the No. 1 pick to select French star Victor Wembanyama, considered by many to be one of the top prospects in years.

There is more drama with the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2 and the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3. Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite, Brandon Miller of Alabama and twins Ausar and Amen Thompson of Overtime Elite are among the best players available and should all be drafted early on Thursday.

