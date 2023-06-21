How Much Will Marcus Stroman, Tim Anderson and the Top MLB Trade Targets Cost?

1 of 7

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Overview

It has been another disappointing start to the season for the Chicago White Sox, and they look like the team best positioned for a full-blown fire sale this summer if they decide to wave the white flag.

Shortstop Tim Anderson is controllable for one more season beyond this year by way of a $14 million club option in 2024, but flipping him now in a market that is extremely thin on shortstop talent could be the team's best move.

The 29-year-old is hitting just .250/.291/.293 with nine extra-base hits in 220 plate appearances, but a change of scenery to a contending team could go a long way in jump-starting his season.

Projected Trade Cost

The Los Angeles Dodgers look like an obvious fit for Anderson given their lack of production at shortstop, and that should play into the White Sox's hands as they will have far and away the best available player at the position.

His 2024 club option makes him more than just a two-month rental, but his lack of production so far this season also takes a bite out of his trade value.

The last time a high-profile shortstop was on the move at the deadline, the Chicago Cubs sent free-agent-to-be Javier Báez to the New York Mets in a deal that brought back outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong who is now a consensus top-25 prospect in baseball.

The White Sox will no doubt be looking to pry at least one similarly talented prospect loose in what should be a multi-player package.