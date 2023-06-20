2023 NBA Draft Rumors: Timberwolves 'Making Calls' to Attempt Trade into 1st Round

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly attempting to trade into the first round of Thursday night's 2023 NBA draft.

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the T-Wolves have been "making calls around the league to gauge the market and see if there is a chance to move back into the first round," but they have yet to make significant progress on a deal.

Minnesota owns only the No. 53 pick, which comes in the second round, after it sent its 2023 first-rounder to the Utah Jazz as part of the robust trade package for center Rudy Gobert.

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA draft lottery and will almost certainly use the No. 1 pick to select French star Victor Wembanyama, considered by many to be one of the top prospects in years.

There is more drama with the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2 and the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3. Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite, Brandon Miller of Alabama and twins Ausar and Amen Thompson of Overtime Elite are among the best players available and should all be drafted early on Thursday.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman provided a full breakdown in his latest mock draft.

