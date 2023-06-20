Chris Paul Rumors: Wizards 'In No Hurry' to Start Contract Buyout Talks After Trade

Harry How/Getty Images

While it's not expected that Chris Paul will remain with the Washington Wizards for long once he gets traded from Phoenix as part of package for Bradley Beal, the franchise doesn't seem to be in a hurry to let him go for nothing.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on SportsCenter on Monday to discuss Paul's future in the nation's capital and reported that if the Wizards aren't able to find a suitable trade partner, they aren't going to rush and buy out Paul's contract, making him a free agent.

"The Wizards are in no hurry, I'm told, to start discussing the possibility of a contract buyout," Wojnarowski said.

