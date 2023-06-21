7 WWE Wrestlers We'd Love to See Go Through the Forbidden Door

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com // All Elite Wrestling

For the second straight year, Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view will feature some of All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's very best doing battle in matches many fans thought they'd never see.

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay as well as Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson would have been inconceivable a few years ago, but thanks to the strong working relationship the two companies now have, both bouts are set to become a reality.

WWE has historically never worked well with others. After all, it was Vince McMahon who destroyed the territory system that the business was built on, and no indication has been given during the Triple H era that he'd be any more willing to work with the competition.

Outside talent popping up in WWE isn't unheard of, though. Mickie James entered the 2022 women's Royal Rumble as the Impact Knockouts world champion, not to mention Karl Anderson defending the NEVER Openweight Championship at this year's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom while contracted to WWE.

A WWE vs. AEW supershow will likely never be in the cards if the former has little to gain from it, but it's always fun to fantasy-book nonetheless.

These are the seven stars from WWE we'd love to see break down the "forbidden door."