Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Falcons' Bijan Robinson List Their Top 5 RBs in NFL History

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson is hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of the greats to ever play the position.

And while appearing on Miami Dolphins' star receiver Tyreek Hills podcast, "It Had to be Said," the former Texas Longhorn standout revealed which players fit that description.

Robinson and Hill took a segment of the episode to list their respective top-five running backs of all-time. And although there was some agreement between the two, the order was vastly different.

Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, paid respect to history. He had Barry Sanders, LaDainian Tomlinson, Marshall Faulk, Adrian Peterson and Walter Payton, respectively, on his list.

Meanwhile, Hill had a bit more of a modern twist towards the top of his with Peterson, Derrick Henry, Barry Sanders, Gale Sayers and Eric Dickerson rounding out his top five.

Always the showman, Hill made sure to express his displeasure with several of Robinson's picks—especially at the top of the list—with a grunt and stretch whenever he wasn't on board with the rookie.

He was particularly surprised with the Faulk selection, claiming that he had never heard someone include the former then-St. Louis Rams and Indianapolis Colts' star in their list.

Hill was also excited the first time he heard Peterson's name, shouting out "My number one," about the Vikings legend.

The inclusion of Henry, who has arguably been the NFL's best running back over the last few seasons, brought some definite hope out of Robinson, who will be playing under coach Arthur Smith this season in Atlanta.

Before taking over the top job with the Falcons, Smith worked as the offensive coordinator in Tennessee where he helped unlock Henry and put his unique skillset to good use. In his last season with the Titans, Smith oversaw an offense that helped Henry become just the seventh 2,000-yard rusher in NFL history.

Robinson got jittery when thinking about the type of success he and Smith can have together.

"God willing, he has a plan," Robinson said when Hill asked him whether Smith will set him up to be great like Henry.

A superstar with the Longhorns while in college, Robinson has the full package to be great. Ahead of the draft there were several scouts and executives that believed he was the best player in the class regardless of position.

During his junior season he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 314 yards and two scores in the passing game, all career-highs.