Eagles' Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2023 NFL Training Camp

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most complete rosters in football, but no roster is perfect. They are a great example of the fact that no one is perfect in the NFL.

League rules are designed to promote parity, and some roster turnover is unavoidable. The Eagles learned that first-hand. After building an NFC champion last season, they lost a considerable amount of talent while having to play cap gymnastics just to keep some of their key players.

The result is a roster that is nearly complete but will still go into camp with some perceived weaknesses.

Consider these spots where someone is going to have to step up or outside help might be considered in the form of a late free-agent addition or trade. With training camp approaching at the end of next month, these are the biggest weaknesses on the roster.