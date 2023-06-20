Dalvin Cook Says Teaming Up With DeAndre Hopkins Would Be 'Epic for the NFL'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins have nine combined Pro Bowls but remain unsigned as the NFL offseason continues.

The former wouldn't mind joining forces.

"If we end up on the same roster, that would be something epic for the NFL," the running back said during an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

The Minnesota Vikings released Cook after they were unable to complete a trade involving him this offseason, and the Arizona Cardinals did the same with Hopkins. While Cook may envision the two playmakers together, he hasn't reached out to this point.

"But we haven't talked," he said. "And he was one of those guys that I was going to reach out to, because, like, I know he got the same mindset as me, like we trying to go win. We're trying to go on the roster and trying to go contend."

It may be unrealistic for a team to use enough cap space to sign both players as the season approaches, and they have already been linked to different destinations.

Cook has been connected to the Miami Dolphins at times this offseason, while Hopkins visited the New England Patriots. Miami is coming off a playoff appearance and New England has a long history of success under head coach Bill Belichick, so both would fit the mindset of trying to win a Super Bowl.

While there may be some concerns about durability and whether the two players are on the back ends of their primes, they have remained effective of late.

Cook, who will turn 28 years old in August, has surpassed 1,100 rushing yards in each of the last four seasons. Hopkins, 31, posted 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last year and likely would have reached 1,100 receiving yards for the seventh time in his career if he wasn't suspended for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy.

They likely won't be on the same team in 2023, but that won't stop the running back from dreaming of such a scenario as they seek out their next destinations.