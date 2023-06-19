College World Series 2023: Monday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Day Four of the Men's College World Series opened with one team getting sent home from Omaha, while two national powerhouses will face off in the nightcap in hopes of taking control of Bracket 2.

Here's a look at how things went down.

Monday's Results

Tennessee 6, Stanford 4

LSU vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m. ET

Find the official College World Series bracket at NCAA.com.

Tennessee managed to stay alive by overcoming a four-run deficit and rallying past Stanford to earn a gritty victory. Reliever Chase Burns was the hero of the matchup, pitching six shutout innings with nine strikeouts. The sophomore righty retired 18 out of the 20 batters he faced.

Things looked bleak for Tennessee when Stanford opened the game with an early lead. Vols starter Chase Dollander was removed in the third inning after surrendering four earned runs.

However, Tennessee's bats woke up with a four-run fifth inning. Hunter Ensley kicked things off with a sac fly and Jared Dickey followed with an RBI single. Christian Moore's two-run single tied the game.

Tennessee took the lead in the seventh when Zane Denton plated Griffin Merritt on an RBI groundout. An insurance run was tacked on when Blake Burke scored on a wild pitch.

Thanks to the late heroics, the Vols will have the opportunity to keep their season alive when they face the loser of LSU vs. Wake Forest.